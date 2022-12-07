KCCA end Sport-S unbeaten run

Prior to Sunday’s clash with KCCA, Sport-S had lost just two sets in six games. They had collected maximum points in all games and top of the table with 18 points.

But that good run came to an end in the final first round game Sunday evening as the side fell in straight sets to the resilient KCCA side. It was a poor display by the Nsambya outfit from start to finish, something that has not been the case in all six games played before.

KCCA were coming off a 3-0 win over KCB-Nkumba and built onto that with Joan Tushemereirwe and Eunice Amuron doing most of the damage on the day. The start was perfect for Shilla Omuriwe’s side, pacing the service to trouble Sport-S’ reception.

Sport-S got back in the set, levelling at 15 points to ensure a see-saw end to the set. Tushemereirwe tore through the block for the Kasasiro Girls to put their foot forward 26-24.

The opening points in each set went KCCA’s way and Sport-S simply couldn't recover. When the reception was right, setter Doreen Akiteng connected well with Saidat Nnungi through the middle but those moments were few and far between.

KCCA took the second set 25-21 and the third 25-16 to collect maximum points and cement third place on the log. By defeating Nkumba on Saturday, KCCA had leapfrogged the university side into third place.

They ended the first round on 15 points, three behind Sport-S and Ndejje. The defending champions defeated Espoir to move to 18 points and ensure that top spot on the log remains in sight.

“Mentally we were not prepared well and physically, the bodies failed to handle the pace of the game,” Sport-S head coach Marlik Ddamulira told Daily Monitor after the game.

“Whatever we planned failed on the day but it is a lesson to learn and gives us a chance to prepare well for the second round,” he added.

KCCA is the only side to have asked Sport-S tough questions thus far and there were no appropriate answers.

National Volleyball League

Results

KAVC 0-3 OBB (12-25, 16-25, 12-25)

KCCA 3-0 Sport-S (26-24, 25-21, 25-16)