KCCA fall again

KCCA Women’s Volleyball Club succumbed to their third loss at the ongoing CAVB Zone V Volleyball Club Championship following a 3-0 loss to Rwanda’s APR Thursday afternoon.

Having lost the first two games to Kenya Pipeline and Rwanda National Police, the third was a must-win for Shilla Omuriwe’s charges to stay in the race for the title.

But defeat means the Kasasiro Girls must beat Rwanda Revenue Authority in today’s clash to stand any chance of being in the top four.

The round robin format for the ladies will see the top two fight for the title while the third and fourth clash for the bronze.

APR made light work of KCCA’s net defence throughout the contest, with Christine Atim and Joan Tushemereirwe eventually taken off for Sandra Ikiring and Ketty Aluka.

The Rwandan side took the first set 25-19, the second 25-20 and the third 25-13 to settle the contest and win their first match of the competition.

KCCA’s struggled to get going on offence, with Tushemereirwe and Zainah Kagoya, who were lively against Pipeline, failing to impress.

Do or die

The Kasasiro Girls must win against RRA on Friday to qualify for the semifinals.

The fifth placed team at the end of the round robin format of play will miss out on any further action.

“I can’t even place my fingers on what exactly went wrong,” Omuriwe told Daily Monitor after the game.

“We didn’t play good volleyball, struggled for offence even when the reception was ok. I will have to find a way of supporting the girls going into the last game,” she added.

RRA fell to Kenya Pipeline on Thursday but remain on course for second place.

CAVB Zone V Volleyball Club Championship

Results

Women: APR 3-0 KCCA (25-19, 25-20, 25-13)

RRA 0-3 KPC (20-25, 21-25, 13-25)

Friday

Women: Police vs. Pipeline-1pm