KCCA Ladies defeat Sport-S to win National Championship

KCCA Ladies defeated Sport-S 3-0 in the final of the National Club Championship held in Gulu over the weekend to qualify for next year’s Africa Club Championship.

Shilla Omuriwe’s charges, who defeated Nemostars and VVC in the quarters and semifinals respectively, made light work of Sport-S to add yet another piece of major silverware to their cabin.

Having won the league in 2022, the Club Championship victory is the second biggest honour under Omuriwe’s tutelage.

The Kasasiro Girls got out of the blocks early, tearing through the Sport-S net defence to take the tightly contested first set 25-23.

New signings Moreen Mwamula and Phiona Naziite added steel to the Kasasiro Girls and proved too much for the league champions to handle.

KCCA claimed the second and third sets 25-21 and 25-19 respectively to seal the deal and kick off celebrations.

The two-day tournament was affected by rain on Day One, with several pool matches pushed to Day Two.

“It was unfortunate that we had to play four games on Day Two but it was a good tournament overall,” Omuriwe told Daily Monitor after the victory at Pece Primary School in Gulu City.

“We are grateful to God that He gave us the strength to push through one game at a time,” the tactician added.

KCCA came out on top of Pool B after defeating Kampala University and Seroma.

Meanwhile Sport-S had to go a five-set thriller against KCB-Nkumba in the semis.

With the victory KCCA now qualifies to represent Uganda in the Africa Club Championship next year.

“We came to the tournament with an aim of representing the country in the African championship and thank God we got the win,” Claire Najuuko, the KCCA captain, revealed.

Meanwhile the men’s final between Nemostars and KCCA could not be played to completion due to poor lighting that forced a postponement.

Nemostars took the first two sets 25-21 and 25-20 respectively to move to within a set of defending their crown.

The opportunity to finish it off in the third frame, however, came down crashing when KCCA punched back to take it 25-23.

With the score at 2-1 and another set or two needed to determine the winner, a stop was inevitable.

The final will now be played in Kampala at a later date, with KCCA looking to replicate the heroics of the women’s team.

Nemostars, on the other hand, will be looking to defend their crown and return to continental volleyball next year. The two-day tournament attracted up to 27 teams.

National Volleyball Club Championship

Women’s final

KCCA 3-0 Sport-S

Men’s final