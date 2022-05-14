KCCA, NIC to face off in regional netball championship final

KCCA Netball Club edged Uganda Prisons 44 on 43 goals to cruise to Saturday's final of the East African Netball Club Championships that are going on at the Kamwokya Sports Complex.

The team yet to win a club trophy will face defending champions National Insurance Corporation (NIC).

The insurance side beat Tanzania’s Tamisemi 47 on 37 goals to make it to the final.

KCCA captain Shaffie Nalwanja says now is the chance for her team to win their first trophy and they are determined to put up an outstanding performance.

"We learnt lots of lessons from our previous games with NIC during the national league, we are going to do our best to see that we win, " she said.

Likewise NIC captain Joan Nampungu believes her team has all it takes to win the championship.

"We are strong and well prepared. Our intention is to retain our trophy," Nampungu told this reporter.

East African Netball Club Championships

Final KCCA vs. NIC