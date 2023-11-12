KCCA opt to join Sport-S in Zone V contest

National Women’s Volleyball League champions KCCA will this week have the opportunity to face off with some of the top teams in the region.

Shilla Omuriwe’s charges are set to depart for Kigali, Rwanda, where they will represent Uganda in the Zone V Club Championship.

The club confirmed participation on Friday after getting the green light from Kampala Capital City Authority.

Having won the league last season, the Kasasiro Girls will now be looking to challenge themselves against much tougher opposition in the Rwandan capital.

The Zone V tournament is expected to attract top teams from Kenya, Egypt, Burundi, South Sudan and hosts Rwanda.

KCCA has already started its title defence at home with a 6-0 run in the new campaign, garnering 17 points to lead the ten-team log.

The club made no major additions to the team that won the league last season, with middle blocker Christine Atim the only notable arrival from Ndejje Elites.

Without the services of injured captain Eunice Amuron, KCCA will heavily rely on the experience of opposite Joan Tushemereirwe, receiver-attacker Margaret Namyalo and middle blocker Zainah Kagoya.

Winning the league also confirmed KCCA as Uganda’s representative at next year’s CAVB Africa Club Champions, and the trip to Kigali will be one of the few high-profile platforms before that tournament.

Sport-S will carry Uganda’s flag in the men's category and hope to better their 2019 performance.

Benon Mugisha’s side finished third in 2019 but will be eyeing gold this time around.

The tournament will start on Monday with a technical meeting to confirm the number of teams and the format of play.

Action will then get underway Tuesday morning at the BK Arena.

Zone V Volleyball Club Championship

Host: Rwanda

Venue: BK Arena, Kigali

Dates: November 13-20

Uganda’s representatives

Men: Sport-S