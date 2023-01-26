KCCA, Prisons soar as Luwero withdraws from league

The second round of the national netball league returned over the weekend with table leaders KCCA beating Life Sport 52-44 to maintain the league summit.

The side that finished top in the first round of the league has not recruited new players but they seemed determined.

The Fred Mugerwa coached side started with vigor, leading all the four game quarters without giving their opponents a chance to catch up.

"We are determined to win this league unbeaten. My players are doing whatever it takes to see that we lift the league trophy. The fixture today has been impressive," Mugerwa said.

Likewise Uganda Prisons after winning against Police in a mouthwatering clash that ended in 49-41, hope to continue their winning streak tomorrow when they face Life Sport. The later, a new league outfit was thumped by defending champions NIC 60-25.

With top goal shooter Christine Namulumba who now boasts of 430 shots, goal attacker Joyce Nakibuule and seasoned defenders in Lilian Ajio, Tausi Mumena among other new recruitments, the team is also striving for top honors.

"We are determined to win the league, we still have time to do so, hence the hard work," said shooter Namulumba.

Uganda X Luwero withdraws from league

Uganda Police and Prisons registered walkovers in their second fixtures of the day after their opponent Uganda X Luwero failed to show up.

This was not the first time for the Luwero outfit to miss fixtures claiming lack of transport and limited players.

Michael Kakande, the league organizing committee chairperson said the long distance travelers only had one chance that ended on Saturday before they could be dismissed from the league.

“The team informed us that it was due to lack of transport facilitation and some of their players were busy with books hence quitting,” Kakande told Daily Monitor.

"We hope they sort their problems before they return next season where they will play in the second division," he added.

To lessen their expenditure, the team has been having double fixtures per outing, however this could also not help.

Coach Raymond Lubwama could not say anything about his team opting out of the league.





National Netball League

Results

Uganda Prisons 49 – 41 Police

NIC 60 – 25 Life Sport

KCCA 52 -44 UPDF

Uganda X Luwero 0 – 60 Police