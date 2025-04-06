KCCA triumphs in league opener

KCCA netball club started the national netball league on a high, beating 2021 champions and 22-time league winners National Insurance Corporation (NIC) 40-39.

The much-anticipated fixture was the last of the day, with scattered crowds chanting for their respective teams at the Hamz Stadium in Nakivubo.

The first quarter was a neck-to-neck tie as both teams managed to score through their center passes, but only for an interception by KCCA captain Shaffie Nalwanja, which saw her side lead the quarter by 11-10.

The absence of KCCA and She Cranes shooter Irene Eyaru had little effect on the Fred Mugerwa side as the duo of Mercy Batamuriza and Shadiah Nassanga shot to accuracy helping the team to a 19-18 lead at half time.

NIC returned stronger for the third quarter of the game intercepting passes through their industrious defenders Gloria Aya and Shakirah Nassaka.

The NIC shooting combination of Rachael Nanyonga and Vicky Nantumbwe was also impressive, not missing a shot.

NIC managed to level things in the third quarter and extended their lead to a two goals difference exerting more pressure on KCCA who had to switch their midfielders from Brenda Nakazibwe to Annet Najjuka and Norah Lunkuse before bringing back Nakazibwe.

Eventually, KCCA gained momentum in the final seconds of the game which also saw NIC's shooter Rachael Nanyona elbowed, but she continued to play.

At the final whistle, KCCA was leading by a 40-39 score.

Head coach Fred Mugerwa says the win has given them momentum despite their inadequate preparation.

“We had not prepared well enough for the game, but this win is very important. We are going back to correct our mistakes and return even stronger,” he said.

Meanwhile, NIC coach Rashid Mubiru partly blamed unfair officiation for the loss.

“Their officiating wasn’t on the international standard, and our opponents were utilising the umpires’ weaknesses. Since this is a league, there are so many teams, when you lose to one you are sure to win against another,” he said.

In other fixtures, UCU beat Dynamite 54-35, UPDF beat UGISA 46-43, and Busia Greater Lions managed a 44-42 win against UGX Luwero.

National Netball League