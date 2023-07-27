Kedi hungry for gold after stroke upset

It was not the perfect start for Uganda at the Third Beach Woodball World Cup in Malaysia after the games were officially opened at De Rhu Beach in Pahang on Thursday.

Uganda’s best players on the sand, MVP Thomas Kedi, and the experienced Onesmus Atamba, were denied an opportunity to contribute to the men’s team tally due to an entry rule that bars them from participating in fairway and stroke events. Joyce Nalubega and Joan Mukoova were also left out.

Distraught, after waiting to be put on the start list in vain, Kedi told Daily Monitor that he was now focused on the fairway competition.

“I have to forget about that and all that matters are those six fairways ahead of me,” said Kedi who targets a 3-0 win and a draw.

He will face a stern test against defending champion Lam Chi Hong Kong in the first round.

“It doesn’t matter who I am playing, what matters is getting a gold medal,” Kedi added.

Still in contention

Although Chinese Taipei, the defending champions, were by far the best team on the ground, the pair of Lillian Zawedde and Christine Birungi are keeping Uganda’s hopes of winning at least a medal high after settling for a par-24 performance in the first round.

Florence Mukoya was three strokes over par with 27 in her first World Cup start while Jackie Naula, who is making her debut was five strokes over par.

“We just have to calm the nerves down and play within the medal brackets,” said Zawedde before play for the back six was suspended for an inadequate time.

The competition among the men was tighter with Israel Muwanguzi leading the charge. The beach MVP was -2 par 24 with Ronald Mulindwa and Michael Musaazi on -1. Robert Mutiibwa, who had trouble with the hard course, was on par.

Musaazi, who was in the deep waters for the first time, was relieved by the suspension of play and promised to work better on Friday.

"I can catch up. The competition is very stiff compared to what we are used to but we can win for the team," Musaazi said.

Mixed fortunes

A late change of programmme led to the addition of 23 extra strokes to the mixed double of Kennedy Mutungisa and Josephine Nantongo, who finished with 83 strokes in the first round.

Nantongo in particular was disappointed but promised to put up a better show in the second round on Friday.

“I was banking on the mixed doubles for gold but was disappointed that our game was shifted from Friday afternoon.

"We have the second round to redeem ourselves and play for singles medals."

The Malaysia Open doubles will be played in the morning with the finals in the afternoon.

All Uganda athletes will be in action today with all events taking place.

The World Cup event was opened by the acting president of the International Woodball Federation Sean Weng Chi-Hsiang and Hon Leong Yu Man, the Pahang State chairperson for Unity, tourism, and culture committee alongside dignitaries including Uganda’s leader of the delegation David Katende Ssemakula and team manager Grace Orone.

Beach Woodball World Cup

Stroke competition

Women – par 24

Lillian Zawedde – 24

Jackie Naula – 29

Christine Birungi – 24

Florence Mukoya – 27

Stroke competition

Men – par 24

Robert Mutiibwa – 24

Ronald Mulindwa – 23

Israel Muwanguzi – 22

Michael Musaazi – 23

Malaysia Open – mixed doubles