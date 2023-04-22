Kenya dominate regional Scrabble event

Willy Mwangi from Kenya has won the 2023 East, Central and Southern Africa Scrabble Championship (ECASA) title giving his county gold medal, with Uganda taking the silver while bronze went to Tanzania.

Mwangi emerged victorious at the 17th ECASA edition that was held from April 7 to 9 at the Insurance Institute of Kenya in Nairobi, Kenya. The three-day tournament attracted about 200 players from eight countries. The tournament was attended by 5 countries including the hosts Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia and guests from Liberia.

The dominant triumphant Kenyan team was spurred by its most outstanding player, Mwangi who won 20 and half games, lost 6 and half games and had a spread of +560 points.

While accepting the award Mwangi expressed happiness that his wife supported him during the preparation for the tournament. He also said that he read in between free time at his barber shop in Nakuru.

This is the third time that Mwangi is winning the prestigious ECASA title. He had previously won it in Uganda in 2010 in Kampala and in Nairobi in 2016.

Another Kenyan Gitonga Nderitu was in the second position winning 19 games, losing 8 games and a spread of +1341 points.

In the third position was Michael Gongolo from Kenya, who won 18 games, lost 9 games and a spread of +993 points.

Head coach for team Uganda-cum-player Richard Geria finished in the fourth position after winning 18 games, losing 9 and a spread of +763 points.

As to how he felt finishing in the fourth position overall, Geria, said: “Not very good feeling given that there were moments when I felt the tournament was getting into my firm grip. It is disappointing to finish fourth. It is no improvement from last year, and certainly not a podium position. Having said that, the cash prize of Ksh52, 000 ($387) and beating more experienced players gives a small sense of satisfaction.”

In the fifth place was the Kenyan Benard Amuke, who won 17 games, lost 10 games, and a spread of +1300 points.

Uganda’s Edgar Odongkara finished sixth overall after winning 17 games, losing 10 games, and a spread of +1279 points.

Justin Chansa from Zambia came in the seventh position by winning 17 games, losing 10, and a spread of +1240 points.

In the eighth place was another Kenyan, Bernard Koyyoka who won 17 games, lost 10 games, and a spread of +639 points.

Tony Ochola from Kenya finished in the ninth position having won 17 games, lost 10 games, and a spread of +515 points.

To complete the top ten winners was Martins Mutahi from Kenya, who won 16 and half games, lost 10 and half games, and a spread of +679 points.

Kenya has won all the 17 editions of this tournament starting in June 2003. Kenya retained the title last year in Jinja District in eastern Uganda where Allan Oyende was victorious. Uganda has finished in silver position a record 10 times.

The East Central and Southern Africa Scrabble Association was established in 2003 with the first tournament held in June at the Delice Hotel in Dar es Salaam hosted by the Tanzania Scrabble Association. The first tournament was attended by member countries of Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia and South Africa.

The tournament hosting rotates between member countries and has been previously hosted by Uganda (2007, 2010, 2015, and 2022), Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia.

The 2024 edition will be hosted by new member Botswana in the capital Gaborone. The 2025 event will be hosted by Tanzania.

The players for this event came through gruelling qualification process in games held across in their respective countries.

When asked about his impressions of this just concluded 17th edition, Geira replied: “This event was a well organised tournament. There was no infringement of the rules. It is the first time we have had two divisions, many young and upcoming players attended, we had guest players from West Africa (Alvin Roberts and Sherif Malik from Liberia) and the tournament will have ratings and rankings in Africa through Pan African Scrabble Association secretariat in Nigeria as well as the WESPA, the world scrabble body.”

“The tournament was dominated by Kenya at the end but a Ugandan onslaught was brought to bear on the tournament through the young Turks Dr. Edgar Odongkara and Ivan Sentongo with myself on the wings. In the end the big Kenyan numbers of experienced players saved the day for the hosts,” Geria added.

Asked about the current state of Scrabble in Uganda, Geria replied: “Scrabble in Uganda has grown. The game has expanded vertically and horizontally. The relationship with government is good. The game is acknowledged at University games, and tertiary institution games, there is a schools programme to be launched this year. The quality of the game has improved tremendously because technology allows it.”

“The learning curve for becoming a top player is now shorter allowing new players, especially young players to emerge. The general secretary of the National Council of Sports (NCS), Dr. Patrick Ogwel has been particularly supportive for us. With support from NCS, Uganda now sends a team to all regional and international events,” Geria added.