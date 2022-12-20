Kenya’s Strathmore beat Kyambogo lift rugby crown

Richard Omedo led from the front to help Kenya's Strathmore University claim the Rugby 7s title at the ongoing Eastern Africa University Games in Ndejje University in Luweero.

Bereft of enough teams, organisers opted for a round-robin format amongst the five available universities that include; Ndejje, Makerere, defending champions Kyambogo, Uganda Christian University (UCU) Mukono and Strathmore.

Strathmore won gold in the first medal event, while Kyambogo took silver. Makerere, who were fortunate for Ndejje's misdemeanor, were third and took gold.

Unbeaten

Strathmore won the circuit unbeaten after opening their account with a thumping 47-0 win over UCU before beating Ndejje 12-7 in the second game. They followed that victory with a 39-0 win over Makerere before setting a finale with Kyambogo.

Kyambogo themselves had beaten everyone that crossed their path including a 22-10 victory over UCU in the opener that was followed by a 17-5 victory over Makerere. In the third game, Kyambogo looked jaded but beat hard fighting Ndejje 7-5, a potential game changer that required them to beat Strathmore in the final game.

Unfortunately for the Ugandans, Strathmore had different plans and won the tightly contested game 17-13 to send the travelling fans in a frenzy.

Unfortunate

Louis Kisia, the head coach of Strathmore was disappointed with the turn-up of Kenyan universities at the event saying "we need to step up".

"It was a big letdown especially from Kenyan teams. It would have been good for a two-day 7s showdown," Kisia said.

Contented

Kyambogo's experienced flanker Allan Olango, who is one of the two experienced players in the team, said they were content with the result although losing the title hurts.

"It is a good start because most of the players are new to the team. Maybe we needed to have been better in our set pieces in the final game," Olango, who plays for Rhinos, said.

Action will continue today with medal ceremonies expected in Karate, taekwondo, athletics, table tennis and badminton.



EA University Games

Rugby results

Kyambogo 22-10 UCU

Ndejje 0-20 Makerere

UCU 0-47 Strathmore

Kyambogo 17-5 Makerere

Ndejje 7-12 Strathmore

UCU 12-14 Makerere

Kyambogo 7-5 Ndejje

Makerere 0-39 Strathmore

Ndejje 28-7 UCU

Kyambogo 12-17 Strathmore

Final rankings

Strathmore – 12

Kyambogo – 10

Makerere – 8

Ndejje – 6