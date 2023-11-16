KHC brave road trip to Malawi

Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) men’s team Stallions are in a race against time to participate in the 2023 Africa Cup of Club Champions that start on Saturday in Blantyre, Malawi.

The self-sponsored team that left on Wednesday night is headed to Blantyre by road and will brave more than 2,400km – driving through Uganda, Tanzania and Malawi – in search of exposure for their players.

KHC qualified for the tournament after finishing second, behind Wananchi, in the 2022 National Hockey League (NHL).

“The team is excited to venture into this great opportunity, facing the great champions in the sport of field hockey all around Africa,” captain Paul Ponsiano Kayanga, said.

“We look forward to great performance and an amazing competition full of learning and touching different experiences,” Kayanga added.

However, he and his troops must arrive in time for their pushback against the Nigerian champions Kada Stars due Saturday at 3pm at Leandro Negre Stadium.

KHC will probably suffer fatigued bodies and might not have a chance to feel the water-based astroturf before their hit off.

But they can count on the experience of defender Richard Ssemwogerere, midfielders Jordan Mpiima and Alfred Agaba plus forwards Samuel Wakhisi Webo, Brian Gilbert Bayuule and goalkeeper Richard Kaijuka, who have some experience playing on such surfaces. Stanley Tamale, who has been an umpire on such turfs, is also in the thin squad as a player.

KHC Stallions: Richard Kaijuka (goalkeeper), Richard Ssemwogerere, Paul Ponsiano Kayanga, James Mugisha, Brian Ssekitoleko, Alfred Agaba, Jordan Mpiima, Samuel Wakhisi Webo, Brian Bayuule, Dulf Musoke, Jesse Byakagaba, Stanley Tamale, Gerald Birimuye Kairu

KHC Matches – Pool A

Saturday 3pm: vs. Kada Stars (Nigeria)

Tuesday 11am: vs. Genetrix (Malawi)