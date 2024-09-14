KHC sides see blues

Budding striker Jeremiah Owori had a clinical sunny afternoon as Wananchi beat Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions 4-1 in the National Hockey League.

He scored a crucial tap in in the 32nd minute for the equalizer, long after Alfred Agaba had put KHC in the lead in the second quarter. Owori then scored the third in the 41st minute to cushion the lead and break KHC spirits after Innocent Tumukunde had made it 2-1 in the 38th minute.

Innocent Raskara put any doubts to bed when he also converted a penalty corner at the start of the fourth quarter. KHC were guilty of being wasteful, especially, in penalty corners but they were largely torn to shreds in the third quarter leaving a huge dent in their title dreams as they are now four points off the top and two behind Wananchi which is on 29 points.

Later in the evening there was gloom all over KHC’s blue and red camp as their senior men’s side Originals also lost 3-1 to Makerere University leaving them second last on the 10-team log. A late fourth quarter goal from Benjamin Mkapa lifted no spirits as Mathias Akanyihayo, Isaac Manana and Brian Kakeeto had already inflicted damage.

Up in smoke

Before that, the day had gone from bad to worse, and from sunny to rainy, as their ladies’ side KHC Swans were also beaten 1-0 by Wananchi HDF (Hockey Dreams Foundation) owing to Vivian Kemigisha’s near post goal in the second quarter later that afternoon. HDF also climbed two points ahead of title defenders KHC to 19 points with Wananchi ahead on 22 after beating Weatherhead Historicals 4-1 on Saturday.

Doreen Asiimwe bagged two while her namesake Mbabazi and Jolly Alimo had one apiece. Lydia Dhamuzungu scored what was an equalizer for Historicals in the 31st minute before the Doreens came to life.

Historicals loss means they were pipped by Makerere in the eight-team table after the latter beat point-less Thunders 1-0 through Rachael Atim’s goal to go sixth on seven points on Sunday.

But it was not doom and gloom for Weatherhead as Thuwaibah Kiggundu, Nancy Apio and Erinah Nabukeera scored in their younger side’s 3-0 win over Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU) to help them climb to fourth on 12 points on Saturday.

Top scorer

Weatherhead men also beat Badgers 12-2 before the rain came down. Joseph Larombi scored the two for Badgers while Timothy Ntumba scored six for the former to go top of the goalscoring charts with 24 goals.

Topher Kyamanywa (two), Joel Barungi, Moses Tushabe and Ashraf Tumwesigye also scored for Weatherhead as they extended their hold at the top of the table to 31 points.

Weatherhead Titans had also beaten City Lions 2-1 with goals from Oscar Kasagga and Martin Owako. Bashir Shabil scored for City Lions.

Thomas Opio and Elvis Opoya (2) also scored in Rockets 3-0 win over Thunders.

National Hockey League

Men

Rockets 3-0 Thunders

WHC Titans 2-1 City Lions

Kampala 1-4 Wananchi

Badgers 2-12 Weatherhead

Makerere University 3-1 KHC Originals

Men’s Table

Teams P W D L F A PTS

Weatherhead 11 10 1 0 80 9 31

Wananchi 11 9 1 1 83 9 29

KHC Stallions 11 9 0 2 61 16 27

Makerere University 11 5 1 5 39 35 16

Badgers 11 4 2 5 24 40 14

Rockets 11 4 1 6 25 34 13

Thunders 11 3 0 8 17 49 9

Weatherhead Titans 11 3 0 7 19 68 9

KHC Originals 11 2 1 8 15 50 7

City Lions 11 2 1 8 11 62 7

Women

Weatherhead 3-0 Deliverance Church

Weatherhead Historicals 1-4 Wananchi

Wananchi HDF 1-0 KHC Swans

Thunders 0-1 Makerere University

Women’s Table

Teams P W D L F A PTS

Wananchi 8 7 1 0 38 9 22

WNC HDF 8 6 1 1 50 7 19

KHC Swans 8 5 2 1 39 7 17

Weatherhead 8 4 0 4 36 22 12

Deliverance Ch+ 8 3 1 4 16 17 10

Makerere University 8 2 1 5 6 34 7

WHD Historicals 8 1 2 5 12 32 5