KHC Stallions look to bounce back at ACCC

Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) men's side Stallions have had a rough few days at the Africa Cup of Club Champions (ACCC) in Blantyre, Malawi.

After a disappointing 5-0 loss to Western Jaguars on Monday, the Stallions put up a better defence display but still lost 6-0 to record champions Egypt Sharkia on Wednesday.

With Allan Malit added to the 13-man squad, Stallions attack improved greatly on the day but they could still not buy a goal due to rush decision making in the D.

Sharkia suffered to break down the Stallions but their volume of chances eventually got them goals. Ahmed Ali scored a hat-trick while Ahmed Gamal bagged a brace - all from open play as Stallions' penalty corner defence improved on the day. The Stallions limited Sharkia to just one penalty corner conversion from Ali Hamada.

The Stallions, however, look to come back to winning ways Thursday when they encounter another home side in Parachute Battalions in the afternoon heat.

Parachute have so far been the whipping boys of the tournament, conceding 37 goals in their three games on pitch and enjoying a 5-0 walkover against Nigeria's Police Machine, and KHC want to take advantage.

Meanwhile, a win could make a top four spot for the Stallions clearer thereby booking them a place in the medal battles on Sunday.

Table

Sharkia 4 4 0 0 37 1 12

Western Jaguars 4 3 1 0 27 0 10

Genetrix 4 3 1 0 18 1 10

Kampala 4 2 0 2 8 12 6

Scorpions 5 1 0 4 6 27 3

Parachute Batallion 4 0 0 4 7 37 3