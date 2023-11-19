KHC Stallions start ACCC with a win

Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions started their return to the Africa Cup for Club Champions with a 3-1 win over the host nation Malawi’s Scorpions at Kamuzu Upper Stadium in Blantyre.

KHC, who arrived in Blantyre three hours to push back and had braved a 2,400km journey from Lugogo on Wednesday, did not show any signs of fatigue in the first exchanges.

Their goal came early in the second minute through Brian Gilbert Bayuule's improvised shot after a cut back from Dulf Musoke.

James Mugisha then made it 2-0 from a penalty corner rebound. After that comfort and over elaboration set in for the visitors especially during their penalty corners.

But they were quickly woken up when Alex Malili halved the deficit for the home side in the 19th minute.

KHC got better but could not get the goals until Musoke rebounded from Samuel Wakhisi Webo’s effort for the third in the 44th minute.

“It was a hard game for us because of the fatigue but we decided to concentrate on basics and got the result we needed,” right back Brian Ssekitoleko said.

“Now we want to take every game at a time and see where we end up,” he added. They play fellow East Africans Western Jaguars on Monday.

ACCC - 2023 Malawi

Sunday: KHC 3-1 Scorpions (Malawi)