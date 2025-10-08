KHC Stallions, Weatherhead in early Independence delight

Since Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) elected to have the Independence Tournament out of Kampala, Wananchi had established themselves as Kings and Queens of grass with back to back titles for their men and women’s sides in Mbarara, Jinja, and Masaka.

However, this year’s edition held over the weekend at Duhaga Secondary School in rainy Hoima, saw Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions and Weatherhead dethrone Wananchi in the men and women’s categories respectively.

Wananchi beat KHC 1-0 courtesy of a deflection at the post from Innocent Tumukunde when the sides met in the men’s round-robin stage earlier on Sunday.

By the time the sides met, KHC had dispatched hosts Duhaga 5-0, Rockets 1-0, Kyaddondo SS 2-1 on Saturday. They then went on to beat Badgers 4-1 on Sunday in the last round-robin game to ensure nine of their 12 players had scored in the tournament.

Wananchi, on the other hand, beat Badgers 5-1, Kyaddondo 2-0 on Saturday then Duhaga 4-0 before losing 1-0 to Rockets on Sunday.

But before the final which was a goalless affair in the allowed time, the talk of the tournament was Duhaga keeper, Derrick Tumusiime, a Senior Two student who faced and saved three penalty strokes against his team.

“I have only managed to train these kids for a week and their progress is promising,” Lucky Arafat, who played in this tournament for Busoga College Mwiri when it was in Jinja in 2023 and now plays club hockey for Makerere University, said.

“I found most of their sticks broken and I had to improvise with the two I have,” Arafat said.

Penalty drama

In the final, both sides defended resolutely but KHC should have been out of sight early in the first half. Paul Kayanga was shoved while clean through on goal – albeit from a tight angle – and umpire Julius Sseruyange awarded a penalty stroke.

Alfred Agaba uncharacteristically placed it wide of the mark. In the second half, Kayanga had another opportunity in the circle, turned his back toward goal for an improvised shot but was shoved again. The other umpire Kenneth Tamale thought that was only worth a penalty corner, which Wananchi defended well.

In the ensuing shootout, Richard Ssemwogerere put KHC ahead and the advantage was maintained as Jordan Achaye, the men’s top scorer with six goals, missed for Wananchi.

Agaba converted and Shafik Byamukama halved the deficit for Wananchi. Stewart Kavuma made it three for KHC and Emmanuel Baguma’s strike for Wananchi ricocheted off the post and onto the puncher of his brother and KHC goalkeeper Richard Kaijuka leaving the crowd stunned.

Even with Baguma, who was eventually named best player of the tournament, walking away distraught and Sseruyange ruling it a missed opportunity, Tamale claimed it was a clean strike.

“The umpire said that by the time I punched the ball, it had gone past the line, but how is that possible if I was standing on the line in the start and then moved forward after Baguma’s attempt?” Kaijuka wondered in the aftermath.

Captain Jordan Mpiima scored KHC’s fourth and Elias Okello kept Wananchi in contention. James Mugisha had a chance to win it for KHC but missed and Tumukunde leveled matters. In the sudden death phase, Byamukama missed as Wananchi went first in a reversed order but Ssemwogerere could not capitalize.

Baguma gave Wananchi the advantage then Agaba brought KHC level. Okello then missed and allowed Mpiima to win it for his team in the first final they have played since the tournament started going out of the capital in 2022.

Balanced Weatherhead

For the women, Mariam Tara scored twice – one goal in either half – for Weatherhead to win 2-1 over Wananchi in the final. Women’s top scorer Jolly Alimo scored Wananchi’s lone goal and her 7th of the tournament in the final.

Wananchi beat KHC Swans on penalties in Mbarara and Jinja then 1-0 in Masaka last year and were high on expectation. But the Swans had a depleted squad in Duhaga and filled it with students from the school.

Weatherhead, inspired by a balanced midfield of Annet Awat, Anitah Atim, and women’s MVP Hildah Star Balondemu were deserved champions as they beat both KHC and Wananchi 1-0 and Duhaga 5-0 in the round robin on Sunday after beating Kyaddondo 1-0 on Saturday.

UHA Independence Open

Finals

Men: Wananchi 0(5)-0(6) KHC Stallions

Women: Weatherhead 2-1 Wananchi

MVPS

M: Emmanuel Baguma (Wananchi)

W: Hildah Star Balondemu (Weatherhead)

Top Scorers

M: Jordan Achaye (Wananchi) – 6 goals