KHC Stallions, Weatherhead set up Uganda Cup rematch

For a third match running, Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions have come from behind to get a result against rivals Weatherhead.

Whether that is proof of mentality or luck or having one's number remains to be seen as the latest 2-2 draw in Lugogo on Sunday ensured both sides will meet again in the semifinals of the Uganda Cup.

In the first leg of the National Hockey League (NHL) in May, KHC came twice from behind to draw 2-2. In the first leg of the Uganda Cup, they again came from 1-0 down to score three late 4th quarter goals for a 3-1 win.

Weatherhead drew first blood, in this second leg of the second round of the Cup, with striker Colline Batusa's improvised finish against KHC's first goalkeeper Richard Kaijuka in the 7th minute.

KHC grew in momentum but then gave away another goal to forward Maxwell Mugisha in the 36th minute. Debuting goalkeeper Celestine Sseruryo had shown his talent in trying to clear the line but was beaten on the rebound.

Weatherhead had levelled the tie but there was still no panick from the Stallions' camp which also had to deal with blood-oozing injuries for left-back Mark Mawanda (knee) and forward Brian Bayuule (face).

Eventually, utility player Ernest Musumba, who had jumped on as a striker in the fourth quarter and versatile attacker Ian Baguma, who had returned on pitch to replace Bayuule, combined in the 47th minute to make it 2-1.

Eleven minutes later, striker Aaron Mutenyo collected a pass from midfielder Alfred Agaba, forced a save from Charles Ekapolon before making it 2-2 on the rebound.

KHC won the tie 5-3 but will face Weatherhead again in the semifinals - first on September 21 and in the second leg on November 1.

Ntale get Wananchi

Elsewhere, Badgers' reward for being the best qualifiers with a 12-2 aggregate score over KHC Originals is a semifinal clash with holders Wananchi.

Badgers inspired by Harold Ntale won 6-2 on Sunday. First, Ntale showed a good understanding of the rules to finish from a penalty corner after everyone else had paused on hearing the whistle that signaled the end the first quarter.

Benjamin Mkapa levelled the score for Originals, who had been the better side in the first half, in the 22nd minute. But Ntale restored the lead with a more composed aerial rebound in the 34th minute. This time everyone was aware but none could keep it out.

Aaron Opion then made it 3-1 from a deflection at the far post a minute later. But Stanley Tamale pulled one back for Originals from a 40th minute penalty stroke after Badgers' defender Julius Sseruyange got his body in the way of Muhammad Ali's shot that was actually headed wide after rounding the keeper.

Philimon Ndyamuhaki coolly played the ball in the air twice and over Originals keeper Bosco Ochan for the 5th in the 50th minute then Ismael Nuwamanya made it 6-2 three minutes later.

Later in the day, Wananchi beat Rockets 5-0 for a 10-1 aggregate score after goals from Jeremiah Owori, Shafiq Byamukama, Martin Okello, Fredrick Rwothomio, and Jordan Achaye.

HOCKEY - UGANDA CUP RESULTS

KHC Stallions 2-2 Weatherhead

KHC win tie 5-3 on aggregate

Weatherhead also through as best losers

KHC Originals 2-6 Badgers

Badgers through 12-2 on aggregate

Rockets 0-5 Wananchi