KHC Swans open season with tough Wananchi test

Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans needed some momentum going into what is, by history, their worst and toughest encounter in the women’s National Hockey League (NHL) today in Lugogo.

Unfortunately, that could not happen as last week’s opponents Rhinos - against whom KHC enjoy a better record - pulled out of the NHL the night before the encounter.

Now, KHC must test all their arsenal - or the lack of it - against a Wananchi side that seems to be at its weakest in terms of squad depth but still, somehow, find ways of winning. In the Memorial Shield a fortnight ago, Wananchi looked a shadow of their dominant selves as they laboured to a 1-0 win over Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU).In their league opener, all they had to show for long periods against a resilient Weatherhead Historicals was a penalty corner goal from Peace Anyango. But Doreen Mbabazi made the result more presentable with a 55th minute second.

Both wins were secured with just a squad of 11 players on show - youngster Jolly Alimo replacing national team captain Norah Alum in the season opening squad.

Pivotal players

Wananchi, however, have absentees that could yet turn up to bolster the squad for this fixture.

KHC, on the other hand, should be better after a couple of their younger players put a whole season under their belts last year. Captain Paula Kibwika and winger Joy Serunjogi’s national team appearances in January also depict a team with growing personalities.

You would need to stretch back to 2017 to find a time when they convincingly beat Wananchi but there have been a couple of close shave wins for the champions over the years.

The task for KHC is to find that extra gear that will overturn their fortunes in this fixture.