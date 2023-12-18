KHC Swans’ resilience pays off with first league title

Deliverance Church’s decision not to turn up for their latest two encounters must have reminded Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans a lot about their own journey since their inception in 2012.

DCU’s forfeiture on December 10 sent KHC Swans to their first finals of the Uganda Cup with a 10-0 aggregate score after winning the first leg 5-0 on August 12.

Between then and now, DCU – the 2022 league and Cup champions – have been in disarray and have hardly put up a team together.

On Saturday, they forfeited another match to KHC, this time in the league, allowing the latter to open up a practically unassailable lead on rivals Weatherhead and thereby win the 2023 National Hockey League (NHL).

DCU have always felt hard done by rivals including KHC who signed sisters Winnie Alaro and Lucky Akello from them in January.

KHC has walked almost the same journey. Ahead of the 2017 season, their squad split into two to create another club – Rhinos. But the ones that remained went on a rebuilding run and never got to the level of boycotting league matches.

Rhinos finished ahead of the Swans that season to highlight the kind of rebuilding job they had to do to get hold of titles. Players were mostly recruited through the club’s schools’ programme and then others including Akello and Alaro’s sister Norah Alum were brought in from other clubs.

Teamwork

That journey seemed complete and was rewarded on Saturday when the 5-0 walkover propelled KHC to 35 points from 13 unbeaten games. KHC has also scored 74 goals and conceded just five and would have wanted to add to that tally over the weekend but the way their triumph came will equally make them appreciate their journey of resilience.

“I attribute our success to unwavering dedication and relentless commitment especially in showing up for the games and giving our all,” Swans captain and right-back Paula Kibwika, said.

“Behind the scenes, we had set goals going into each game and held each other accountable afterwards. When it came to perfecting our skills, we did our best to train; the new additions to the team also came with vast experience and assimilated well.

Generally, teamwork was our biggest asset. We knew it and capitalized on it.”

The side now goes into recess but will return to complete their league matches on January 14, 2024 against Makerere University then meet Wananchi on January 20 in the Uganda Cup final.

National Hockey League

Women’s Table

KHC Swans 13 11 2 0 74 5 35

Weatherhead 13 10 2 1 50 18 32

Wananchi 13 7 3 3 61 19 24

Wananchi HDF 13 6 2 5 34 16 20

Deliverance Church 13 4 2 7 29 34 14

Makerere Uni. 13 3 2 8 15 47 11

WHD. Historicals 13 3 1 9 38 35 10