KHC Swans, Wananchi open trophy cabinets

Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans and Wananchi men opened their trophy accounts of the 2024 season by beating Weatherhead sides in the season opening Memorial Shield.

The competition, organized by Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) pits the National League (NHL) champion against the winners of the Uganda Cup in both men’s and women’s categories.

However, as has been the case in the past, both trophies were won by one team in each category.

KHC Swans therefore had to play women’s league runners-up Weatherhead and showed clear superiority by whitewashing them 5-0.

Penalty corner conversions from Sarah Ahabwe, Winnie Alaro and Lucky Akello set the pace but there were also field goals from Joy Sserunjogi and Sandra Namusoke in a largely one-sided affair.

Weatherhead had their moments but the pace of Carol Aguti at the back helped KHC weave through those nervy moments.

Full strength Wananchi

The edge of the seat drama was reserved for the men’s match. Wananchi lost the league to Weatherhead on goal difference and the Uganda Cup 4-3 so in all ways, this promised to be a tense affair.

Wananchi called back Innocent Raskara, William Oketcha, Andrew Lubega and goalkeeper Bosco Ochan to beef up the team that lost the Cup final.

Joy. Wananchi men hoist the men's Memorial Shield after beating Weatherhead 4-3 in the shootouts following a 2-2 draw in regulation time on Sunday in Lugogo. PHOTO/JAMES MUGISHA

Both sides played cautiously in the first quarter. Martin Okello then opened the scoring with a push from a penalty corner in the second quarter.

It did not take long for Weatherhead to find the equalizer through Topher Kyamanywa’s industry.

Wananchi could have killed the game in the third quarter but Emmanuel Baguma’s penalty corner executions lacked conviction. He, however, retained composure to convert a spot flick to give them a 2-1 lead after Shafik Byamukama had driven through the Weatherhead defence like a knife in butter before being fouled by keeper Charles Ekapolon.

But somehow, Wananchi’s defence messed up again with three minutes to play and turned what could have been a harmless cut back from Weatherhead’s Collines Batusa into their own net.

Shootout

The shootout was dramatic too. Ashraf Tumwesigye missed for Weatherhead but he had been fouled by Ochan so he converted the resulting spot flick.