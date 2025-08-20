KIA to open Rwenzori Marathon routes

One of the common features of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon are the lead cars that open routes for runners.

This has become a mainstay with the marathon and this year will be no different following the signing of a partnership between the Rwenzori Marathon and KIA.

KIA will be the official automotive partner for the 2025 edition of the race slated for August 23 in Kasese.

This was revealed Thursday morning at the Motorcenter EA Ltd offices along Port Bell Road in Kampala.

“This partnership is a big win,” said Amos Wekesa, Team Lead of the Marathon.

He added: “KIA’s presence reflects the standard we’re setting for African sports tourism. We're not just growing a race – we’re building a world-class experience.”

KIA CEO Joseph Ssemuwemba said: “We are very proud to be part of the Rwenzori Marathon. The Kasese community is very important to us together with the tourism in the area and we are looking at contributing a lot to its development.”

Lead cars play a big role in marathons, helping set pace for the runners, clearing the route, providing visibility and enhancing the competitive environment for, especially, elite runners in the full and half marathons.

This will be the first time each of the four categories of the marathon will have a designated lead car.

The KIA Soreto, which represents strength and endurance, will lead the way for the elite runners taking part in the 42km race.

The KIA Sportage will open the route for the half marathon runners while the 10km runners will follow the KIA Seltos.

Runners in the 5km race will be led by the KIA Sonet, which represents fun and lifestyle.

Wekesa revealed: “This is not just a branding stunt. Having lead cars on all routes signals that we’re taking race organization seriously, both for our elites and runners at large.”

Now in its fourth year, the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon continues to break new ground – attracting participants from over 35 countries, promoting climate awareness, discovering local talent, and boosting tourism around the Rwenzori Mountains.

Having attracted over 3700 elite and recreational runners last year, event organizers are projecting the numbers to grow to over 6,000 this time round.

Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon

Inaugural edition: 2022

Edition: Fourth

Dates: August 23, 2025

Venue: Kasese

Fees: Shs60, 000 East African Community citizens, USD 60 for international runners