Kiberu: single-palmed boy who admires Phelps

During a Confirmation ceremony at Kitagobwa Church in 2022, Jaffer Senganda spotted a humble little boy with one palm seated amidst his pupils.

Senganda, who has himself lived with a disabled right leg, wanted to know more about the boy. He was Joram Kiberu, born with his right palm missing. His peasant grandmother in Kitagobwa, Wakiso District also struggled to pay his school fees, among other basic needs.

Senganda offered Kiberu a scholarship at Twinbrook Elementary School, an elite school in Kiteezi, not so far from Kitagobwa but miles away in quality compared to where he was.

Kiberu, now 10 years old, is looking at life from a whole new prism. He plays football, basketball and swimming. And his disability has made him a celebrity—known and admired by all.

“We opened doors for children with disabilities because I know they have special abilities.

But if we don’t help them explore their potential, life can be really hard for them,” Senganda said ata sports gala when 12 schools competed in football, netball, swimming and basketball at Twinbrook Sports Academy and Skilling Centre on April 5.

Senganda added that unlike during his childhood times, children with disabilities have vast sporting opportunities like the Paralympic Games, among others. “But because many can’t access schools with the necessary facilities, their talents don’t grow.”

Big dreams

Kiberu may still be shy before cameras and audio recorders. But he’s no longer the unexposed village boy.

He already has international role models.

“I admire Michael Phelps, especially for his butterfly style,” he told us.

Phelps is an American retired swimmer and the most decorated Olympian of all time.

Kiberu is in Primary Five Parrots but he’s no parrot. He speaks in a quiet hoarse voice and short sentences.

But his determination and speed in the pool is amazing. Senganda, the school director, sees real progress in the past three years. “Our target is to see him enter the national Paralympic events. From there, he will start aiming for loftier heights just like Husnah [Kukundakwe] has progressed.”

Born with a deformed right arm, Kukundakwe became the first Ugandan swimmer to qualify for the Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) aged 14. At just 18, she’s now an international figure.

“Joram can be like her,” Senganda said.

Against name-calling

At first, Senganda said, Kiberu was withdrawn, quite sensitive to the name-calling and stereotypes due to his disability.

“You must be very lucky to escape such a discouraging attitude when you have disability,” Senganda said recalling his nickname—Jaffer Mulema (Jaffer the Disabled) which followed him from Kibuli Demonstration School, Kawempe Muslim SS and Makerere University to date. “For long, I felt offended before I eventually got used to it. But name-calling discourages us a lot. So, it’s my duty to counsel children like Joram to boost their confidence.”

Kiberu plays many sports but swiming is his favourite.

Twinbrook hosts children with little persons syndrome, mild intellectual disability, the deaf and the physically handicapped, all full of potential.

Going to inclusive schools challenged Senganda to cope with stigma at an early age and made him more competitive in a nondisabled world.

“It’s the same opportunity we want to give to kids like Joram,” said Senganda, an educator who transitioned into human rights law.

Good in pool, super in classroom

Khalid Ssemwogerere, the school’s swim coach, said despite Kiberu’s disability he doesn’t need special treatment. “Joram is talented and hard working. He does the same training as every other child. And he does really well.”

Nowadays, Kiberu plays basketball and football mostly for leisure. But the coach said he chose to focus on swimming, where he thrives best.

Already, Coach Ssemwogere is proud of his times over 25 metres: 20 seconds in breaststroke—his favourite stroke; 21 seconds in backstroke; 25 seconds in butterfly and 16 seconds in freestyle.

“And I want to improve and become a star,” Kiberu said.

Yet he’s not just a promising athlete. “He’s equally brilliant in the classroom, always scores Four Aggregates,” Senganda said, asserting that the boy’s scholarship won’t stop at primary school level. “We shall support his education for as long as he still wants.”

KIBERU’S BEST TIMES (over 25 metres)

Breaststroke: 20sec.

Backstroke: 21sec.

Butterfly: 25sec.

Freestyle: 16sec.

Favourite stroke: backstroke