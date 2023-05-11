Kibuli showing immense prowess in racket games

Kibuli SS are in unmatched form in badminton and table tennis at the ongoing Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games in Mbarara.

For table tennis, the three Kibuli boys on show dispatched their Jinja College colleagues for a combined 3-0 final score after each one of them won their best of five singles at Ntare School on Wednesday.

That result came on the back of a 3-0 win over Ubuntu Hill on Tuesday, where Sam Mbabazi, Phillip Napokoli and Joshua Mugaya beat Jeremiah Magaya (7-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7,11-7), Shafic Batanda (11-8, 11-8, 7-11, 11-7) and Pius Lukale (11-9, 11-5, 11-9) respectively.

The girls also beat Sacred Heart 3-0 but the touching story from table tennis is of Caltec Academy para-athlete Anna Harriet Anzoa. She has no lower right arm but is pushing through.

Unfortunately, she lost her matches to Mbogo College’s Jalia Nandudu (11-3, 11-7, 11-7) on Tuesday and to Mary Hill’s Evera Asingwire (11-2, 11-4, 11-2) yesterday.

Intense badminton

In badminton, the teams are playing three singles then two doubles to determine the winner of a match. Kibuli coach Samuel Wasswa watched as his younger colleagues Ahmed Oduka, Aaron Ndawula and Batham Kaweesi whitewash hosts Mbarara High’s Norman Ainebyoona (21-5, 21-5), Ferdinand Abaho (21-8, 21-6) and Calvin Akatwijuka (21-5, 21-6) in the singles yesterday.

Oduka then combined first with Ndawula then later with Arafat Kibirige to defeat the Abaho and Marvin Ankunda’s pair (21-1, 21-8) plus Akatwijuka and Ainebyoona pair (215, 21-10) respectively for a 5-0 score.

But the match of the day was between St. Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack)’s Herman Yiga and St. Michael Ssonde’s Kayongo Absolom. The latter was largely in control of the first set but somehow withered to allow various deuces and eventually lost it 28-30.

Opening ceremony

Meanwhile, at the opening ceremony on Tuesday, Minister of State for Sports Peter Ogwang donated Shs2m to each of the rugby teams of Smack and King’s College Budo, who were supposed to showcase their muscles and skills in front of the mammoth crowd before the pitch conditions dictated a change. The organisers opted for girls' football where Kawempe Muslim laboured to a 1-0 win over Sheema SS just after Ogwang had awarded Shs1m to each.

He commended the efforts to curb age cheating through physical screening and NIRA data but also reminded the students and teachers that the new Sports Law yet to be signed by the President “will have heavy penalties like imprisonment for 10 years for those involved in age cheating or any kind of cheating in schools’ games.”

Fresh Dairy marketing manager Vincent Omoth said their reason for investing Shs240m is their belief “in building a complete individual in terms of health, sports and academia.”

Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games

Select Results

Table Tennis

G: Namagunga 0-3 Seeta High (GP A)

G: Kibuli SS 3-0 Sacred Heart (GP B)

G: Mbogo College 3-0 Iganga SS (GP C)

G: Caltec 1-3 Mary Hill (GP D)

B: Jinja College 0-3 Kibuli SS (GP A)

B: Kawanda 3-0 Busoga College (GP B)

B: Mbarara high 0-3 Caltec Academy (GP B)

B: Mbogo College 3-0 Namilyango (GP D)

B: St. Michael 2-3 Kakungulu (GP D)

Badminton

Boys

Kibuli SS 5-0 Mbarara High

St. Michael 0-5 Smack

Girls

St Michael 5-0 Kisaasi College