Kibuli triumph at UMEA Games

Kibuli Secondary School stretched their triumphs at the Umea Solidarity Games to six overall trophies in eight additions over the weekend.

The Games that call for participation from Islamic-based secondary schools returned after a four-year hiatus caused by Covid-19 and although they started in 1998, it was in 2013 that all disciplines were brought together under one umbrella competition.

This year's edition was opened last Friday by Supreme Mufti Muhammad Galabuzi and climaxed Monday at Kawanda SS with Kibuli showing prowess in racket games: badminton (boys) and table tennis (both girls and boys) to dethrone 2019 overall champions Mbogo Mixed and receive their trophy from their old student and titular head of Muslims in Uganda Prince Kassim Nakibinge.

For the racket games, it is only in girls' badminton that they medals to Mbogo High (gold), Mariam High (silver) and Kawanda (bronze).

Kibuli also won silver in the girls' handball after losing the final to the hosts Kawanda and only managed bronze in boys' football which is the flagship event of the games.

"We are happy with the general performance because we invest heavily in sports - not only for the students to have entertainment but because sports goes hand in hand with education," Kibuli headmaster Hajji Ibrahim Ssemakadde, said after their crowning.

Consolation



In boys' football, Kibuli lost 4-3 on penalties to eventual champions Kawempe Muslim in the semi-finals after a 1-all draw in regulation time.

The latter then went to claim their first ever boys' football trophy after beating Madina Islamic 1-0

For the women, Kawempe's dominance continued as its two teams met in the final with Hadijah Nandago's goal ensuring the senior team defended the girl's trophy.

"We came here with better experience and a winning mentality after lifting trophies in the Kampala and Buganda regional competitions last year.

Some of the teams we beat on those journeys are the same we found here so we had the confidence coming into the competition," Kawempe coach Moses Nkata, said.

It is only in football that Kawempe made the podium but that was enough for them to rank as overall runners-up.

For hosts, Kawanda, there was disappointment as they lost the netball final 25-20 to defending champions Ngando SS but they earned full plaudits for hosting effectively.

SPORT GOLD SILVER BRONZE

Football (boys) Kawempe Madina Kibuli

Football (girls) Kawempe A Kawempe B Madina

Volleyball (boys) Ubuntu Mbogo Mixed Kinaawa-Kawempe

Volleyball (girls) Kinaawa-Mugongo Mariam High Ubuntu

Handball (boys) Kakungulu Gombe Kawanda SS

Handball (girls) Kawanda A Kibuli Gombe

Netball Ngando Kawanda B Madina

Badminton (boys) Kibuli Kinaawa-Kawempe Kakungulu

Badminton (girls) Mbogo High Mariam High Kawanda

Table tennis (boys)Kibuli Mbogo Mixed Ubuntu

Table tennis (girls) Kibuli Mbogo High Mbogo Mixed