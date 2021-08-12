King Chep makes solid pleas to Museveni

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Kololo Independence Grounds is supposed to be a nightmarish place for Joshua Cheptegei. It is the scene of one of the defining moments of his career.

On March 26, 2017, Cheptegei thrilled the home fans by taking a nearly unbeatable lead in the senior 10km race. But with a lap to go, he began to slow down, and wilted as fatigue took over his body.

He struggled through the last kilometre and stumbled past the finish line in 30th position, almost like a drunken stupor.

That day has since acted as a springboard to Cheptegei becoming a multiple world record holder, a double Commonwealth champion, a world champion and an Olympic champion. The best long-distance runner in the world today!

On his return to Kololo yesterday, the 24-year old made a cheeky request to President Museveni as he hosted Uganda’s victorious Olympic team that returned from Tokyo, Japan.

This was the most successful Olympic Games for Uganda - winning four medals including two golds, a silver and a bronze - one of these was delivered by Peruth Chemutai - the first medal by a female.

“On that day, I was really prepared to win glory for the country,” Cheptegei, the first Ugandan to win two medals, 10000m silver and 5000m gold at the same Olympic Games, said.

“I beg that that spot be named after Cheptegei, that hill there. I was just trying to come to the finish line to bring victory for my country.

But, it was not my time.

“The devil was still at my feet and I collapsed and so many people were mocking on the social media but I want to really thank God and to thank (First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports) Mama (Janet Museveni).”

“You took me to Nakasero (State Lodge) and gave me advice that I still use. I have not disappointed and will still not disappoint,” a jovial Cheptegei said.

He then hit the nail in the head. “In 2018, I started my training centre alone because I wanted to continue legacy and mentor champions who right now I can promise we are mentoring. They are going to the U20 (World) Junior (Athletics) Championships (starting this Saturday in Kenya). “I have three Dan Kibet, Rogers (Kibet) and Martha Chemutai. These are people I have mentored. My centre has supported grassroots talent which I built from my hard-earned savings.

“I am at 60 percent but with your support, we will be able to finish and get hundreds of children trained,” he said. In addition, Cheptegei asked for a bus for the athletes, and the upgrading of Kapchorwa hospital into a referral hospital.