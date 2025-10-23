Kirabo excited about open water experience

Paloma Kirabo is part of a five man team representing Uganda at the ongoing Africa Aquatics Junior and Senior Open Water Swimming Championships in Mombasa, Kenya.

It has been quite the month for the 15 year old Gators' Swim Club swimmer, who started out at four just trying to be like her brother Paulsen Ssettumba - a popular national swimmer. She has "since developed the passion" and her coach Muzafaru Muwanguzi describes Kirabo as a "disciplined and humble girl with a consistent swimming career."

Kirabo competed for her school Aga Khan at the Uganda Aquatics Independence Championship on October 11, then travelled with the swimming national team to Nairobi for the October 16-19 Africa Aquatics Zone III Swimming Championships in Nairobi, where Uganda were crowned winners for a third consecutive time. In fact, she has been part of Uganda's triumphant team in four of the last five editions.

"I have competed against most of these swimmers (from other countries) before, but the competition this time is tight," Kirabo said of her Nairobi experience where she faced fierce competition from teammates and swimmers from Kenya and Tanzania.

But behind her humble demeanor is a resilient competitor, who has watched many of her peers quit as she accumulated five Zone III appearances and one Zone IV competition for her country over the years.

She has also represented her club in various regional and local galas, putting her body on the line across various distances.

Recent form

Those performances got Kirabo to compete in seven individual events in Nairobi in the 15-16 girls' age category; winning bronze in 200m backstroke (2:47.41), 400m freestyle (5:11.11) and 200m individual medley (2:44.51), finishing 4th in 100mfly (1:17.36) and 100m backstroke (1:18.66), 5th in 50m backstroke (36.28), 7th in 50m breaststroke (43.52). In the team events, she combined with captain Peyton Suubi, Tara Kisawuzi, and Rahmah Nakasule for gold and silver in the 4x100m and 4x50m freestyle relays respectively.

She also teamed up with Sonia Mwere, Suubi, and Nakasule for silver in the 4x50m medley relay, then with Mathew Mwase, Tara Kisawuzi, and Pendo Kaumi for more silver in the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay.

Feel the fear, do it anyway

Somewhere in between, she learnt she would not be returning home immediately but going further east to represent Uganda in Mombasa

"Honestly, I do not know how I was selected and I am a bit scared. I used to say I would never do open water because I fear swimming in water bodies. But somehow, I now feel a bit more open minded

"Part of me is excited for the new experience and happy to have a new story to tell. I do not know if I am ready to swim 3km in open water, but I will give it my best," Kirabo added.

Kirabo is not putting herself under pressure but would still "like to compete at the best competitions in the world".

"It would be nice to do my best there but for now I am focused on having swimming as an extra curricular activity on my C.V for school and University," said the Year 11 student who loves Mathematics and hopes to be "a Civil Engineer or something in that line."

Fortunately for her, Muwanguzi believes the best is yet to come.

"There is still room for improvement and the best thing is that she is still at it. We want her to swim to the highest level possible." Mombasa, where she is part of coach Abel Ddamulira's team that includes male swimmers Max Kenyi, Arthur Mwase, Benjamin Lutaaya, and Jordan Chrighton Munyikwa is just a stop over on what promises to be a beautiful swimming voyage.

AT A GLANCE

Name: Paloma Kirabo

Age: 15

Club: Gators

Country: Uganda

Major competitions: Africa Aquatics Zone III (Uganda 2021, Tanzania 2022, Rwanda 2023, Burundi 2024, Kenya 2025), Zone IV (Zambia 2022), Africa Aquatics Junior and Senior Open Water Swimming Championships (Mombasa 2025)



