Kisakye, Ssejemba feted as clubs bag cash

Marion Kisakye and Ibra Ssejemba stole the show over the weekend as the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) celebrated outstanding performers from the recently concluded Nile Special Men’’s and Women’s Pool League.

The modest but colorful awards ceremony, held at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala, saw all participating clubs walk away with cash prizes in recognition of their efforts throughout the season.

Ssejemba, who played a pivotal role in guiding Roxberry to the men’s league title, was honored as the top scorer after potting 82 blacks and amassing an impressive total of 141 points.

Kisakye, popularly known as Sheilla Ankah among her peers, was equally outstanding. She potted 37 blacks and finished with 65 points, helping Skin Samona secure a second-place finish. Although Rashida Muteesi led the charts in blacks potted, Kisakye edged her out for the MVP award thanks to superior highest score weights.

“I’m in the form of my life, especially after overcoming a personal setback a few years ago,” said a joyful Kisakye. “This only means I have to step up because all eyes are on me now as the best player in the country.”

Roxberry received a record Shs9m, which included Shs3m for league facilitation and Shs6m in prize money. Upper Volta, the runners-up, took home Shs7m. Other top finishers in the men’s league included Scrap Buyers (Shs7m), Greater Mukono (Shs5.5m), Adis (Shs4.5m) and Sinkers (Shs3.8m). All remaining clubs received Shs3m each in facilitation.

In the women’s league, Mukono Pool Club were crowned champions and received Shs7m. Runners-up Skin Samona walked away with Shs6m, while Bob Male, Silverbacks, She Sinkers, Akanya and Genesis received between Shs5.5m and Shs3.7m depending on their final positions.

“This is a major improvement and I can confirm that all clubs have received their money,” said PAU chairman Bob Trubish. “Our goal now is to raise even more funds so we can offer better support to our clubs.”

Regional associations also received facilitation, while national stars Ceasar Chandiga, Joseph Kasozi, Marion Kisakye and Naiga Rukia, who medaled at the Commonwealth Games, were recognized for their achievements.

Attention now turns to the Nile Special National Open, which is expected to cue off next month with regional qualifiers.