Kisakye vows to defend National Open title, 2025 event back

Reigning women's Nile Special National Pool champion Marion Kisakye, also known as Ankah Sheila, has declared her intent to defend her title, stating she is ready to defy the odds at the 14th edition of the tournament.

The championship was officially launched Wednesday at the Nile Breweries Headquarters in Luzira.

Since the championship began in 2001, no male player has ever successfully defended their title, while the women's event, which began in 2018, has seen three different winners.

Flanked by men's champion Mansoor Bwanika, Kisakye said she is prepared to break that "jinx" and become the first woman to win back-to-back titles.

Marion Kisakye with her trophies. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

“I know the challenge is big, especially with the likes of Rukia Naiga, Rashidah Mutesi, and Julie Namuhanga. But I have been training hard and I’m ready to face anyone. This trophy is coming home with me again,” Kisakye said at the launch.

The 2025 Nile Special National Pool Open is set to be the biggest in the tournament’s history, with over 10,000 players expected to participate. Mini-qualifiers will run from October 3 to November 21 at over 300 venues, with regional playoffs for both men and women beginning on November 7 and concluding on December 5. The grand finale will take place on December 20 at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Prize money

Organized by the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) in partnership with Nile Special, the National Open is the richest pool tournament in the country.

This year's champions in both the men’s and women’s categories will each walk away with a brand-new car, a pool table, and a substantial cash prize—Shs5m for the men's champion and Shs3m for the women's champion.

The tournament launch highlighted the renewed momentum for the sport following the Shs1bn two-year sponsorship agreement signed between Nile Breweries and PAU in 2024. The partnership, which has been crucial to the sport's growth since 2009, resumed in 2023 after a hiatus.

Mansoor Bwanika.

Eric Malinga, Nile Special Brand Manager, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Ugandan sports, calling pool a vital part of the nation’s culture.

“Nile Special has always believed in elevating pool in Uganda as a sport that unites communities in a special way,” Malinga said.

Bob Trubish, Chairman of the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU), hailed Nile Special’s long-standing support, which he noted has been instrumental in building the sport from the grassroots level.

He reflected on the championship's rich legacy, citing past champions like Mansoor Bwanika, Fahad Ssewankambo and Jonan Turigye, whose legacies he said inspire a new generation of players.

“We are here today to celebrate the rebirth and continued growth of pool in Uganda. Nile Special has been a partner in building a future for pool in Uganda. This 2025 National Open is set to be the biggest in our history,” Trubish said.

Tournament format

The championship will feature an extensive qualifying format to ensure nationwide participation. The men's qualifiers will start at 320 centres before advancing to 40 regional centres, while the women will begin their journey at nine regional centres.

This rigorous process will determine the 128 men and 32 women who will compete in the grand finale at Lugogo on December 20, 2025.

Mansoor Bwanika (L) and Marion Kisakye pose after winning the 2024 National Pool Championship.

When asked about the possibility of including foreign players, Project Coordinator Paul Wasike said the event would remain for Ugandan players only, for now.

“The championship is meant to build and promote local talent. While we appreciate the interest from players outside Uganda, this year’s tournament will remain a domestic competition to ensure our local players have the best opportunity to shine,” Wasike said.

Former winners

Mansoor Bwanika (2024, 2018)

Caesar Chandiga (2023)

Fahad Ssewankambo (2017, 2014)

Sula Matovu (2016)

Amos Ndyagumanawe (2015)

Alfred Gumikiriza (2012)

Jonan Turigye (2013, 2010)

Khalifan Ntwali (2011)

Fred Namanya (2009)

Jeff Miiro (2003)