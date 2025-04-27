Kisawuzi confident as Ugandan squad raids Cairo

Coach Latif Kajumbi admitted he “took a lot of time” trying to put together Uganda’s relay teams for the April 30 – May 3 Africa Aquatics Junior Swimming Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

Such is the depth of talent at his disposal that he still expects that even if he does not get the order right, the team will do the job.

“I put the team members where they do the best time,” Kajumbi said as he played the cards closer to his chest during the flag off ceremony handled by State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang and International Olympic Committee (IOC) Member William Blick.

The team includes four boys; Peterson Inhensiko based in the United Kingdom, Heer Usadadiya based in Australia, Pendo Kaumi, and Ian Aziku, plus four girls; Tara Naluwoza Kisawuzi based in South Africa, Charlotte Sanford, Rahma Nakasule, and Peyton Suubi – the youngest member of the team.

Most of these are debutants at this stage bar Kisawuzi and Usadadiya, who went to the 15th edition of these Juniors in Mauritius in December 2023. Usadadiya got to Cairo on Friday but his colleagues will join him Monday.

Experience could count

Meanwhile, Kisawuzi, who also swims for domestic side Gators, is the most experienced member of the squad. She has also competed at the African Games in Ghana, two World Junior Championships in Peru and Israel, and the World Championships in Japan (long course) and Australia (short course).

“This time I want to go to the competition with no pressure. I have trained harder than I did last time, I have had double sessions and I hope to break some national records this time,” Kisawuzi said, backing her preparations.

Kisawuzi looked leaner, fitter, and sounded motivated ahead of Cairo. Last year was not one of the best for the 16 year old butterflyer. She set her short course record in the 50m and 100m fly in Australia in 2022 while the 28.73 50m fly long course record came in Mauritius in December 2023. So it has been a while since she was at the top of her game but she is promising a better show at this long course competition.

“This time I want to go under 28 (in 50m fly). I have been beating my personal best consistently in training and also got a 26.98. The national record for 100m fly is 1:05.16 (from Rebecca Ssengonzi’s participation at the 2019 African Games) but if I get everything right, I can go anywhere around 1:03.00,” she said.

Flagged off. Coach Latif Kajumbi (2nd R) leads a formidable force of swimmers to Cairo.

She has also been analyzing her opponents to see where she could rank against the rest of Africa. Bar any surprises, she hopes to make finals for her main events then take it on from there.

“I have to race the clock and not individuals. My coach (in South Africa) has shown me some times (of her competitors) but I am confident I will represent my country well,” Kisawuzi added.

Minister happy

Meanwhile, Uganda Aquatics look at the Championship as a selection and preparation footnote for the World Championships in Singapore in July, World Juniors in Romania in August, Islamic Solidarity Games in November in Saudi Arabia, Youth Olympics in Dakar – Senegal next year, among others.

“I went to the Olympics last year when we returned, we decided that this is one of the sports we will support with infrastructure at all the facilities we are constructing (for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations). We know it is a very expensive sport but it is also entirely about training.

“I implore you to prepare yourselves well and have the belief that you can make it. I want to interest you in the story of the current IOC President (Kirsty Coventry). She was a swimmer like you and see where she has ended up! What else do you need to motivate you?” Minister Ogwang, said, as he also hinted at more motivation for sports men and women representing Uganda at the continental stage and beyond through the rewards and recognition scheme under the Sports Act 2023.

Kisawuzi at a glance

Name: Tara Naluwoza Kisawuzi

Club: Gators

Age: 16

Major events done: Africa Juniors, African Games, World Juniors, World Championships

Events at Africa Juniors: 50m back, 50m breast, 100m free, 50m free, 50m fly, 100m fly, relays

Events for others

Rahmah Nakasule: 100m back, 50m back, relays

Charlotte Sanford: 50m breast, 100m free, 100m breast, 50m fly, 100m fly, relays

Peyton Suubi: 800m free, 400m free, 50m free, 100m breast, relays

Ian Aziku: 200m breast, 100m breast, 50m breast, relays

Peterson Inhensiko: 50m fly, 50m back, 100m free, 50m free, 50m breast, relays

Pendo Kaumi: 100m back, 50m back, 100m fly, 50m fly, 100m free, 50m free, relays