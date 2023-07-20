Kisawuzi eyes records in Fukuoka

Tara Ann Mary Naluwooza Kisawuzi is growing her swimming profile fast.

The 14 year old literally burst onto the scene in 2021 but decided, then as a swimmer at Altona Swim Club, to check her expectations by pulling out of national team selections in early 2022.

But when she dominated the 13-14 year girls’ age group at the July 2022 Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) National Championships, there was no ‘hiding place.’

She was sent on a mission to break the 50m butterfly (long course) national record at the World Junior Championships in Peru last September. Her 28.97 came close to drowning the 28.80 that Rebecca Ssengonzi made at the 2018 Africa Youth Games in Algeria.

In December, she was sent to the 16th World Championships (short course) in Melbourne, Australia – where her 27.71 and 1:05.28 in the 50m fly and 100m fly respectively are the best times ever done by a Ugandan swimmer in those events for the national team.

She has since also represented Uganda at the Cana Grand Prix and her new club Gators in South Africa and various local galas like the USF League and 2023 Nationals, where she was again dominant.

Wholesome swimmer

At the nationals, she showed she is not just a powerful butterfly sprinter but also showed her continued improvement over various strokes and distances. In the fly events, she obviously had the best times of any girl at the competition; 50m fly (29.31), 100m fly (1:08.54) and 200m fly (2:38.11). But she also topped them in the 800m free with a 10:11.94 and 100m backstroke (1:13.64).

She ranked second overall in 200m free with 2:19.49 behind Gloria Muzito (2:14.23). She was third in 100m free (1:01.07) behind Muzito (56.01) and teammate Kirabo Namutebi (58.48) and in the 50m free (27.31) where the same girls had 25.55 and 25.82 respectively.

Only Kirabo Namutebi (34.05) and Charlotte Sanford (36.86) placed better than Kisawuzi in the 50m breaststroke. Unfortunately, the individual medley events had to be cancelled but the efficient machine that she proved to be that weekend looked poised to destroy the field.

This week, Kisawuzi returns to the world stage for a new competition to her – the long course World Championships in Fukuoka. She will, however, see familiar faces and will hope they give her the adrenaline push required to finally take down that 50m fly national record.

“I am ready and my focus is just on lowering my times,” Kisawuzi told Daily Monitor.

AT A GLANCE

Name: Tara Ann Mary Naluwooza Kisawuzi

D.O.B: August 5, 2008

Club: Gators

Major competitions: World Champs 2023, World Champs (25m) 2022, World Juniors