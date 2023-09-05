Kisawuzi, Katemba show potential in Netanya

Tara Naluwoza Kisawuzi and Karimah Katemba started their campaign at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships with the 100m freestyle on Tuesday.

The competition offers different goals for each of the swimmers. Katemba is only making her debut in the pool on the international scene and she did so with a 1:02.74 (one minute, two seconds and 74 microseconds) in the women’s 100m free.

Kisawuzi, who is at her second World Juniors, fared better in the same race with a 1:01.74 but it was her first attempt at an individual 100m free in a long course pool for her country.

She has done the 100m free in a mixed medley relay on the world stage before so she was not working from a strange place. As Uganda’s third swimmer at the World Championships in Fukuoka in July, she did 1:02.75.

In Peru last year, Kisawuzi’s concentration was on her butterfly but she seems to be on a path to become a wholesome swimmer now.

Medley relay

After the girls had done their 100m free, they combined with the boys for the mixed 4*100m medley relay where their cumulative time was 4:30.59. Tendo Kaumi did his backstroke leg in 1:02.44 then Larry Greig Feni redeemed himself after Monday’s disqualification to do the breaststroke in 1:13.55.

The individual races, however, took their toll on the girls as Kisawuzi did the butterfly leg in 1:10.52 – a time lower than her relay effort in Fukuoka – while Katemba anchored with 1:04.18 in the freestyle leg.

On Wednesday, Kisawuzi will compete in the 50m fly with her eyes on the national record while Kaumi tackles the 50m backstroke before joining Feni for the 50m free.

World Juniors – Times

Tuesday: 100m freestyle (W)

Karimah Katemba – 1:02.74

Tara Kisawusi – 1:01.71