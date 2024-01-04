Kisenyi get Park test

Sulaiman Sekanyo is relishing Kisenyi's top-of-the-table clash with Park on Friday evening and is hoping his players will stand up to be counted.

Kisenyi, a community team in the slums of Kampala which mobilises young people especially the Somali refugees to be more productive, welcome unbeaten Park in a late kick off at 9pm just three points behind the leaders as both teams fight for pole position.

Since the arrival of betPawa as sponsors, all games have been played under floodlights andFriday's fixtures should be electrifying.

Park have not missed the enticing Shs150,000 matchday ‘Locker Room Bonus” flaunted by sponsors betPawa, while Kisenyi have left the arena empty-handed once.

With Park's grit and Kisenyi's stylish play, both coaches can't wait for the kick off.

Asked how much he enjoys these kinds of occasions, Sekanyo said "it is a pure joy".

"We are in a position to fight for ourselves. We play a very strong team that plays exceptionally well. It's a massive game," Sekanyo said.

Kisenyi has played exceptional football but have been complacent and were last week punished in a 4-3 loss to Edgar.

"We have to make sure that we take advantage. If Park wins, they will be six points clear and we don't want to be in that position," he added.

Park have had an upper hand in the team's head-to-head fixtures.

Despite the fixture seeing the league's top two sides facing off, Alex Segawa, the coach of Park, doesn't believe the outcome will have a substantial impact on the outcome of the campaign for either team at this stage.

"It's just match-day seven. That means we have 15 more games. A lot of things can change between now and June. It's just an important game. I am just interested in this game and not what it means for the rest of the season," Segawa said.

In other games, surprise package Nansana Aska will play third-placed Luzira while out of sorts Lubaga Grameen will host KJT which keeps blowing hot and cold.

betPawa Futsal League

Friday fixtures

KJT vs Lubaga Grameen, 7pm

Nansana Aska vs Luzira, 8pm