Kisenyi won’t be intimidated by QC

Kisenyi coach Sulaiman Sekanyo says his team has great respect for QC Mbarara, but last year’s runners-up in the betPawa Futsal Super League will not be intimidated when the two giants meet in their opener tonight.

Kisenyi have nailed down their line-up by recruiting young players. After last season's implosion that saw the team's stars fail to perform, Kisenyi recruited new players, most of whom are new to futsal to revive the team's fortune. Sekanyo is overwhelmingly convinced that this is the way to go.

“We needed fresh blood. We need players that are committed to the team,” Sekanyo said.

Team director Omarios Ali reiterated at the end of last season that the Sky Blues had to be built around dedicated and committed players. This was the basis of the team’s rebuilding process.

Seven of their 12-man squad is composed of new players. The biggest catch is Libyan Ilyas Omran, who has been handed the number 10 shirt for the season.

Mohamed 'Sanchez' Abdikadir, who starred for Somalia in the CECAFA U-15 Championship last year in Uganda. Other arrivals include; Abdulatif Kintu from KJT, Ibra Azabo from Kakungulu Memorial, goalkeeper Hillary Ayebale from Mubs

16-year-old fleet-footed aggressive Waleed Bashar, Ivan Alioni from Luzira and Abdu Shakul Nsereko from KJT.

Sekanyo, who was awarded as the best coach last season, has made it clear that while his team respects QC Mbarara, they are not intimidated.

Sekanyo acknowledged QC’s formidable squad and quality which he said was hungry with great coordination, but emphasised that the Sky Blues will approach the game with confidence, undeterred by their opposition.

Competing at this level, it’s important to stay mentally tough and fight through. We lost some games carelessly last season. We want to improve on that starting with the opening game. Our focus is to win at least one trophy this season," Sekanyo said.

QC unfazed

QC Mbarara are one of the new teams in this year’s futsal league alongside Lubiri crown, Busunju SPAKS and Kabuusu Cloud.

But QC will bring a wealth of experience to the league under the stewardship of two-time league winning coach Muhammad Ssembatya. The squad is also littered with experience with last season’s MVP Gibran Nduhukire and seasoned Idd Babu leading on the field.

Ssembatya has beefed up the squad with enterprising Umar Ssebuliba (Mengo) and Eria Kabagambe from Mubs.

"The opening game is important for us because the expectations are high. We have a coach and players who have won before. We shall not look new on our debut," he said.

Locker room bonus back

For the second season, betPawa will power the futsal league with its game changing locker room bonus which makes players to give everything until their last sweat.

Each player on the match-day squad of the winning team is awarded Shs150,000 instantly as a perk from betPawa.

betPawa, the official sponsor of the league, instantly cashed over Shs167m in Locker Room bonuses on top of refurbishing the Old Kampala Futsal Arena, and supplied each team with four sets of uniforms, match balls, and a digital scoreboard.

betPawa Futsal League

Playing Friday @ O’Kla Sports Arena

Lubaga vs Nansana ASKA, 4pm

Kabuusu vs Busunju SPAKS, 5pm

Kisenyi vs QC Mbarara, 6pm

Kisugu vs Lubiri Crown, 7pm

Mengo City vs Park, 8pm