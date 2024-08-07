Kisero excited to revive water polo

At the end of last month, secretary general of Africa Aquatics Jace Naidoo, announced members of the body’s technical committees.

Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) general secretary Max Kanyerezi was named on the swimming technical committee as its secretary. He is joined by five members from Zone III (mostly East Africa).

Uganda’s progress in swimming speaks for itself but is now more pronounced with the country now winning continental medal.

USF committee member Erick Kisero, who was also appointed to the water polo committee, hopes for the same long term growth in this aquatics code.

Water polo has tried to catch on in Uganda since 2017 when South African coach Brad Rowe trained coaches here.

In 2018 and 2019, USF held one day championships for the participating teams but the development was disrupted by Covid-19 in 2020 – although Uganda used muscle memory to get crowned Zone III water polo champions when the aquatics championships were held here in 2021.

“After resumption of activities, post the Covid-19 lockdowns, the focus was mainly put on schools’ swimming and that has paid off with over 40 active swimming schools in our database now,” Kisero said.

“Now we want to help those active swim schools to also reactivate their water polo programs,” Kisero added. The sport was popular at Altona Swim Club, Makerere University, Seeta Green Campus, Greenhill Academy and King's College Budo among others.

Kisero and the coaches have to work fast as the Zone III Championships due in Burundi in November are expected to have a water polo competition.

The goodwill should be there as Makerere have retained their passion for the sport. Top clubs Gators and Dolphins also indulge during their off season activities. In 2021, Uganda drew 3-3 with Kenya and beat Tanzania 7-2. Tanzania beat Kenya 4-2.