Kisitu believes exposure will count in Fukuoka

Uganda’s open water swimming team left for the July 14-30 World Aquatics Fukuoka, Japan last evening hoping to make the experience count.

Adnan Kabuye, Hayyan Kisitu and female counterpart Swagiah Mubiru are no novices in swimming in water bodies. But the latter two are making their debut at the world stage and will later be joined by their teammates that will swim in the pool.

Kisitu has put in the miles at the Cana Zone III, Cana Zone IV levels and also did 5km at the 2019 Africa Swimming Championships in Tunisia.

This 18 year old, who started swimming at Dolphins at seven, has since been trying to enhance his swimming career.

In 2021 he went for the Fina Development Camp in Thailand, where he also did his high school. His return home to prepare for university has coincided with an opportunity to represent the country at the worlds.

Taking his chances

“I am happy to represent my country and I would take any opportunity that comes my way,” Kisitu told Daily Monitor during the June 30 to July 2 Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) National Championships.

At the Nationals, Kisitu showed his prowess in middle and long distance swimming finishing: fifth in 200m backstroke (2:26.97), fourth in 800m freestyle (10:32.75), third in 200m breaststroke (2:50.56) and 400m free (4:55.36) and first in 200m free (2:24.13).

The challenge at Seaside Momochi Beach Park should be tougher than anything Kisitu has ever faced but he is not worried.

“The first few months in Thailand were tough and the training was difficult. But I got used to it and enjoyed it.

That shows that I have built better mental experiences and I am more exposed. I was also younger in 2019 but I assume, I am now faster and able to handle these experiences,” Kisitu said.

Kisitu at a glance

Name: Hayyan Kisitu

Date of Birth: December 9, 2004

Club: Dolphins

Major Competitions: World Championships 2023, Africa Championships 2019, Thailand Nationals