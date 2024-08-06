Kisubi beat Zoe in Makerere battle

Kisubi Corporates from St. Joseph's Technical Institute Kisubi dominated the men's category at the fourth Corporate Woodball Circuit, securing two podium spots during Sunday's event at Makerere University Rugby grounds.

With the absence of Raymond Ssemata and Jackson Masiga, all eyes were on Zoe, but Sam Saturday shocked the field winning the men's category with 50 strokes in 12 fairways beating Fred Turyakira of Ministry of Public Services by a better count after tying.

Christopher Kakuru was third beating Zoe's Leonald Nuwagaba to fourth place as Kisubi took the day with 200 strokes. Zoe were second with 203 strokes while Ndejje accumulated 204 strokes to finish third.

"We have our eyes fixed on winning the best corporate team event once again," said team manager Raymond Ssemata in a phone interview following Sunday's triumph.

UNIK dominance

The University of Kisubi, obviously the best women's team, finished on top once again with a total of 214 strokes, three better than second-placed Ministry of Public Service.

Powered by the indefatigable Noeline Babirye Nalwoga, who also had national team training on the same day, Kisubi are in a clear lead with two outings to go.

But there's a new star rising in the Ministry of Public's ranks in Patience Ainembabazi, who was just three strokes shy of Noeline Babirye's 43 on Sunday. Ainembabazi actually delivered the goods with 49 strokes in the doubles when she paired Deborah Nabwire.

Babirye is happy that her team is gaining momentum. "We aspire for excellence and we have to keep our flag flying high," she said.

University of Kisubi had honours elsewhere with Sylvester Kalunga and Aloysius Ssenteza combining for 44 strokes to lead the doubles ahead of UNEB's Erick Enabu and William Amuwe (49 strokes).

The action-packed calendar continues this weekend with the PLoW League.

Fourth Corporate circuit

Singles - men

Sam Saturday (Kisubi) - 50

Fred Turyakira (Public SVC) - 50

Christopher Kakuru (Kisubi) - 51

Women Singles

Noeline Nalwoga (UNIK) - 43

Patience Ainembabazi (MoPS) - 45