Kisubi continue dominance with home victory

University of Kisubi (UNIK) continued their dominance of the Woodball Corporate Circuit, securing a remarkable second consecutive victory on their home turf for the second year.

In a display of both hospitality and prowess, UNIK played host to the third event of the season at St. Joseph's Vocational School in Kisubi. Their efforts were rewarded with a double triumph, as the women's team mirrored the success of their male counterparts by claiming the coveted title in their division.

Noeline Babirye, who has been summoned to the national team for her consistent display in the less competitive corporates category, carded 58 strokes for her senior corporates team alongside Leony Nakamya (57), Peninah Namugerwa (61) and Deborah Nakkazi (76) to accumulate 252 strokes, two better than hot pursuits Ministry of Public Service.

Kisubi hesitated picking the award after initially thinking they had lost Public Service but on reviewing the scorecards, UNIK was on top sending players into jubilation.

"It was very tight. We just thank God for another victory to the team," Nalwoga said.

But the joy was unstoppable for the Woodball Federation spokesperson Victoria Nampala, who won her first individual medal since she started playing the game in over five years.

"Today has been so special," she said after scooping silver with her 66 strokes.

Kisubi Corporate took gold in the men's team event with 216 strokes with Ndejje accumulating 242 strokes.

Shafic Walugembe returned 48 strokes, six under par with Godfrey Bukenya (53), Jackson Masiga (57) and David Mutebi (58) completing the work.

Positive growth

The corporates category has grown in terms of competition and participation over the years. Sunday's event, for instance, attracted new clubs such as Genesis, UIAHMS - Mulago and Abim District adding to the already existing clubs.

Uganda Woodball Federation President Paul Mark Kayongo said this growth is paramount to the progress of the game.

"We now even have players from the corporates competing for places on the national team. This is a good sign of growth," he said.

Jackson Masiga and Noeline Babirye Nalwoga have been invited for the national team trials that start this weekend as Uganda prepares for the upcoming World Cup scheduled for October 15-21, 2024 in Shaoxing, China.

Woodball: Third Corporate Circuit

Stroke women singles

Peninah Namugerwa (UNIK) - 61

Victoria Nampala (Vision) - 66

Zulfa Shafi (Zoe) - 67

Stroke men singles

Titus Migadde (MoPS) - 58

Moses Mwesigwa (UNIK) - 58

Sergio Turamye (NCWC) - 59

Stroke Women team

University of Kisubi - 252

Public Service - 254

UNEB - 273

Kisubi Corporate - 216