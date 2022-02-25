Kitovu alumni step up milestone festivities with gala

St. Henry’s College Kitovu, Masaka District will in July celebrate 100 years of existence since it was founded in 1922 by the White Father Missionaries.

In a build up to the much-anticipated centenary celebration, alumni of the institution gathered at Kyambogo for a sports gala that pitted different cohorts against each other in various disciplines on Sunday. In the end, the youthful cohort of Ababeembe emerged overall winners. The group which treaded the college’s paths between 2010 and 2015 tallied 61 points.

Garnering points

They collected 15 points from football, 20 from handball, 10 from volleyball while basketball, chess, sack and egg on spoon races fetched them another 12 to fend off competition from Kaswa Titans who finished second with 53 points. Kawo Rioters (1996-2001) came third to complete the podium places.

“This college has stood the test of time and produced a number of old boys who are responsible citizens, so before we celebrate the 100 years, we needed to sit down and plan a number of activities and we have organized several since 2012,” Shackoba president Apollo Kivumbi .

Apart from sports , networking and laying plans for July’s event, the gathering was also geared towards plans of putting a 2500 sitting capacity multi purpose hall at the school.