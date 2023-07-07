Kiwanuka to represent Uganda at swimming contest in China

Emmanuel Kiwanuka, a talented swimming athlete is to represent Uganda at the upcoming FISU World University Games to be held in Chengdu, China from 26 July to 9 August 2023.

Adressing journalists at ISBAT University that’s one of the sponsors of his trip, Kiwanuka, a fourth-year student of Bachelors’ of Multimedia, said participating in international university games is a dream come true for him.

“I have been training and I will give the competition my best. It is an honour to represent Uganda and my university and I will strive to make them proud by coming back home with medals,” says the 24-year-old.

Born to Edward and Martha Jjagwe, Kiwanuka’s swimming started when he was eight. In October 2008 during the Excel Insurance championship while in primary school, Kiwanuka emerged winner in the 50 meters freestyle.

In the National junior championship in May 2008 in Nairobi, he still emerged winner in the 50 meters breast and back strokes respectively. In August 2014 during the East African championship in Dar- es- Salaam, he was in the third position in the 50 meters butterfly category and emerged as number one in 2015 during the East African Secondary School championship in the 4x50 meters relay in Kampala.

In 2016 during the CANA Africa championship in Rwanda, Kiwanuka was the runner-up in the 50 meter freestyle and was number one in the East African championship in Kampala in the 4x50 meter category.

Paul Giju, the Academic Registrar of ISBAT University urged students to actively participate in sports from where they will derive success in most aspects of their lives before and after school.

“Sports fosters essential life skills such as teamwork, discipline and perseverance. Through our sports programs, we strive to create an environment where students can thrive both academically and athletically because sports has been proved to be a livelihood other than good grades that get you a good job,” Dr Giju said.

Isaiah Levert, a brand executive from Mukwano Tea that partly sponsored Kiwanuka said that through sports, Uganda can nurture talent, promote good and healthy competition and overall development among the youth.