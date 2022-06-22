KJT shock Park to assume futsal lead

It has been a matter of when Park would be knocked down. The defending champions have been edging games and making comebacks until Saturday when they faced the master of the court, Mohammed Ssembatya.

The two-time league winner made a cameo comeback at the technical bench of KJT for the first time since Eddy Kenzo’s Big Talent pulled out of the league. His return to the touchline though was a thunderous one!

While Park enjoyed the summit of the league for five weekends, it took Ssembatya only 40 minutes to claim the league lead for KJT, the first time this season.

KJT, who also welcomed last season’s top scorer Billy Nkata, thumped Park 3-0. Nkata, the sensational Abdallah Maawiya and Abasi Kyeyune helped themselves with a goal as KJT assumed the top with 27 points ahead of the final leg of the league this Saturday.

“This is where we belong. We now have two weekends to lift the trophy,” Ssembatya said.

Last season, it was Park that denied him the victory on the last day after his boys were excited throughout the season before losing the play-off final. But this season, the winner takes it all.

“I am not looking at revenge but helping the team win the title. They have got all it takes,” he said.

For Park, they can still dream as they are only second-placed because of goal differential.

Head coach Alex Segawa still hopes for the best.

“We have got to keep fighting. Anything can happen on the final day,” he said.

Lukewarm Kisenyi, inconsistent Aidenal

The vibe around Kisenyi and Aidenal was just but hot air. Kisenyi, the most organised team in the league, have been on a roller-coaster. You can never predict when they will put in a good performance.

That is exactly what happened on Saturday. Playing two newcomers, they were odds on to collect maximum points yet that was far from reality.

Playing Talent Bridge, Kisenyi took an early lead and passed the ball with confidence. But when Talent Bridge scored and later equalised, they trembled. Talent Bridge went ahead with a penalty foul, which only the referee Brain Nsubuga could explain how it came about because the shove on Ibrahim Lubinga by the ever aggressive Hussein Dahir happened outside the box, but afterwards a beautiful combination passing saw the Kasangati side stroll to an easy victory.

It was more of the same for Kisenyi in the second game as they lost 6-4 to All Stars Kampala (ASKA). No wonder head coach Sulaiman Sekanyo threw down a bib in protest of the performance.

“We can do better than what we produced today. We have a lot of work to do on our reaction,” Sekanyo said.

The same can be said of Aidenal, who can only be described as inconsistent.

Taking the horn by the bull, they played with urgency and beauty in the opening rounds yet in the business end of the league, they are an ordinary team.

Losing to newcomers Luzira in their first game of the day cost them dearly as the title will now be a two-horse race.

“We can only take lessons. Some decisions went against us before today and we can only hope for the best next season,” James Kawesi, the head coach said.





