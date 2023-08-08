Kukundakwe hits Paris Paralympics qualifying marks

Only time stands between Husnah Kukundakwe and a much anticipated return to the Paralympic stage.

The para-swimmer ensured she will be at the Paris Paralympics next year after she hit minimum entry time (MET) marks for the class in three events during the July 31 to August 6 Allianz Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester, England.

This is the second time that the 15 year old has managed to qualify for the Paralympics on her own merit having done the same for Tokyo 2020, where she swam as an S9 swimmer.

She started the Championships by meeting the Paralympics MET in the 100m butterfly (1:34.00) for her new S8 class on Thursday last week.

Kukundakwe, who had entered the competition with one minute, 36 seconds and 80 microseconds (1:36.80), lowered her African record to 1:32.12 beating the MET by nearly two seconds. The Gators swimmer did the front end 50m in 41.03 seconds then did the back end in 51.09.

She then shattered the MET for 200m individual medley (3:12.83) by more than six seconds – clocking 3:06.21 in heat two of her class’ race on Saturday.

In that race, she managed 40.51 seconds in the butterfly leg, and then did the backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle legs in 52.79, 48.30 and 44.61 seconds respectively to lower another African record.

And concluded her stay in Manchester with a 1:29.32 in the 100m breaststroke in the heats, propelling her to the final, where she managed 1:29.59 on Sunday. Both times are under the event’s Paralympics MET 1:31.61.

PARA SWIMMING WORLD CHAMPS

Husnah Kukundakwe Times

200m IM (SM8): 3:06.21 (heats)

100m fly (S8): 1:32.12 (heats)