Kukundakwe: I want to enjoy my time in Paris

Even before the French creative genius unearthed a magnificent Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics, Friday night, para-swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe was already excited by expectation on the screens, yet she will next month be face of Uganda at the Paralympic Games.

“First of all, I would like to thank the French residence for inviting us to such an amazing event where we get to watch the Olympics opening ceremony together and feel the atmosphere not just here but also in France where it’s taking place,” Kukundakwe told an audience of French and Ugandans, mostly from sporting circles, at the French residence in Nakasero, who later watched the live streamed ceremony on a giant screen amid a sumptuous dinner.

“I also thank the French embassy for promoting sports in Uganda.”

Next month, just weeks after the Olympics, Kukundakwe will fly to Paris, reside in the same Games Village and dive in the same waters as she competes at her second Paralympic Games.

“I’m very excited to go to the Paralympic Games in (Paris). At my previous Games in Tokyo I had only one event, which is very risky because anything can go wrong. But this time I am going with three events.”

Besides her favourite 100m breaststroke where she finished sixth in the heats with a personal best time of 1:34.35 minutes, Kukundakwe will also compete in the 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle.

She envisages stiff competition. “But I want to enjoy my time while representing my country in Paris. I always have goals and there’s been a lot of progress since Tokyo. I cannot promise a medal but I can promise to do my best,” vowed the swimmer, fueled by her “stronger, higher, faster” motto.

Being the youngest athlete in Tokyo was nerve-racking to kukundakwe. “But I managed to push through and keep in mind that my main purpose is to represent my country and inspire the young ones to pursue their dreams as young as they can through hard work.”

Kukundakwe praised her mother Hashima Batamuriza, as “my idol and inspiration in the way she works and the way she holds herself.”

She has been her inspiration as a girl child and as an athlete. “I would like to be like her, of course with the sporting aspect added.”

“I sometimes inspire her to swim but she also makes me swim because I want to be the best version of myself and I learnt that through her.”

Kukundakwe also commended the government of Uganda for recognising and supporting para-sport in recent years.

“It’s amazing to see that there’s development in para-sport and hopefully in the future it won’t be only me representing Uganda in para-swimming but many more upcoming stars even in other sports generally.”

BRIEFLY

Husnah Kukundakwe

DOB: March 25, 2007

Age: 17 years

Events in Paris: 100m breaststroke, 100m butterfly, 50m freestyle

Favourite event: 100m breaststroke