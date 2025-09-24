Kukundakwe lowers 100m free continental record

Husnah Kukundakwe’s third World Para Swimming Championship started according to plan.

The 18 year old athlete, who also competed at London 2019 and Manchester 2023, had planned to qualify for finals in her events and the feat to set pace for the rest of the championship came as soon as she hit the pool at the OCBC Aquatic Centre in Singapore on Wednesday morning for the Women’s 100m freestyle S8 event.

Kukundakwe clocked 1:11.76 to make it to the finals as 6th qualifier and also lower her own 1:12.40 African record (AR) that he had set at the World Series in Indianapolis – USA in April.

In the finals, she finished eighth in a time of 1:12.23, which is still her best second performance in a 100m freestyle long course event.

“After this performance today, I can say I have already achieved at least three of my goals. I am looking forward to my next races,” Kukundakwe said ahead of the 50m freestyle S8 on Thursday, 200m individual medley (IM) SM8 on Friday, and 100m breaststroke SB8 on Saturday.

“In each and every race there is something to learn and whatever I learnt today, I will share with my coach.

“The lessons I learnt from the USA, I worked on here and hopefully the mistakes I made or make here will help me in future events,” Kukundakwe said.

