Kukundakwe's shine built from one event to another

Husnah Kukundakwe is aiming to make the finals of some events at her third World Para Swimming Championships during this year's edition running in Singapore.

Kukundakwe, 18, has been a trailblazer for para swimming for Uganda since 2017 and a profound name in the world since 2019.

In Singapore, the Gators para-swimmer will take part in four events; S8 100m freestyle on Wednesday, S8 50m freestyle on Thursday, SM8 200m individual medley (IM) on Friday, and SB8 100m breaststroke on Saturday.

"I am excited and ready. The goal this time is to make finals and I have higher chances in three of them," Kukundakwe said ahead of travelling to Singapore last week on Thursday.

"I have not done the 200m IM in a while because I had to focus more on breaststroke. I am not a fan of it (IM), but I can concentrate on it for my training and to be a diverse swimmer," she added.

The World Championships are the pinnacle of any sport and while it is rare, it is not by mistake that a Ugandan swimmer of any nature claims they can make finals of such a competition.

Kukundakwe has earned her stripes and the right to dream after years of being forged through the fire by coach Muzafaru Muwanguzi and her mother-cum-manager Hashima Batamuriza.

Kukundakwe with his mum.

Almost every year, the trio has set goals and hit them - whether it is by throwing Kukundakwe in the deep end of domestic competitions against her fully able-bodied colleagues or getting to the next international para event.

One event has carefully led to the next goal. That has come with medals at qualification events, merited qualification for major events like Paralympics and World Championships, plus making the finals in those international events.

More finals are expected in Singapore but there is a thin chance Kukundakwe could medal at a World Championship.

In the 50m and 100m free, Kukundakwe is ranked 5th and 9th respectively in the world in her class this year. In the 100m breaststroke, she is ranked 6th while in the 200m IM, if Kukundakwe keeps to her top performances, she should fall within the top seven unlike last year where she was among the top 19.

Road to the first Olympics

In 2019, Kukundakwe made her first trip to Singapore for classification at the World Para Swimming Series. The series are basically a line up of qualifiers for the World Championships.

Despite not travelling with a coach at the time due to lack of funds, she competed in the SB8 100m breaststroke (1:57.44), S9 100m freestyle (1:30.43), and S9 50m freestyle (40.24) at the OCBC Aquatic Centre and was duly classified .

A goal to swim at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics was set from then but the performance first earned her a wildcard to compete at the World Championships in London in September 2019 at the age of 12. She made remarkable improvements in S9 class 100m freestyle (1:24.85) and 50m freestyle (38.14) and earned herself a wildcard to the Paralympics.

Covid-19 meant the Paris Paralympics were pushed to August 2021. That allowed Kukundakwe to compete at the World Series in Sheffield in April 2021.

Kukundakwe rests after practice.

She kept her freestyle time at 38.14 but cut 21 seconds of her SB8 100m breast time from Singapore to 1:36.31. That beat the 1:37.44 minimum entry time (MET) for the Paralympics thereby making her the first Ugandan aquatic athlete to ever qualify directly for an international event.

In Tokyo, she lowered her 100m breaststroke personal best (PB) to 1:34.35. Then in 2022, she had the busiest of years.

Series finals, medals

In March 2022, Kukundakwe went to the World Series in Lignano Sabbiadoro Italy, where her dream to win an international para swimming medal came alive and early with two youth category bronze medals in SB8 100m breaststroke and S9 100m butterfly respectively.

First, she clocked 1:18.59 for a PB in the 100m freestyle heats. But a 1:22:59 in the finals showed that she needed to learn quickly how to balance her efforts in heats and finals.

In the 100m breaststroke she showed she had learned as the 1:31.70 PB in the heats was further lowered to 1:29.99 in the finals for the bronze medal. In the 100m backstroke, her first time doing the event at this level, she clocked 1:38.00 in the heats.

On the final day of the competition she lowered her 50m freestyle time to 35.37 in the heats then to 35.33 in the finals. For 100m fly, the return in the heats was 1:41.00 then 1:37.77 in the finals got her her second bronze.

Unfortunately, Kukundakwe did not make the World Championships in Portugal that year as she needed Shs33m (about €8,800) to make the trip. She, however, made it to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July 2022 but without her coach.

Here she clocked 1:19.01 - some microseconds off her PB in the 100m freestyle PB done in Italy. But she was not done for the year as she reconnected with Muwanguzi in Konya, Turkey for the Islamic Solidarity Games.

She finished in the top three in all her seven races bagging two gold medals (SM9 200m IM and SB8 100m breast), three silver (S9's 400m free, 100m back, and 50m free), and one bronze (S9 100m free). She could have got 100m fly gold but it was not awarded as she competed alone.

Change to S8 class

Kukundakwe was born without a lower right hand and the left hand has three complete fingers. Therefore in the S9 class, some of her colleagues had a physical advantage over her. She was reclassified as an S8 swimmer in the backstroke, butterfly, and freestyle events when she competed at the World Series in Sheffield in 2023. She is due a review in 2026.

L-R_ France's Ambassador to Uganda H.E Xavier Sticker, Paris-bound para-swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe and Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa share a light moment during the Bastille Day celebrations.

Her second trip to Sheffield saw her do the S8 100m free (1:25.04), 100m back (1:34.24), 100m fly (1:36.80), 50m free (35.52), 50m back (45.07 in the heats and 44.56 in the finals), 50m fly (41.18 - heats and 40.36 - finals), plus the SB8 class 100m breasts (1:31.00 - heats and 1:30.50 - finals), 50m breast (41.79 - heats and 41.39 - finals), and the SM8 200m IM (3:12.91).

Her IM and 100m breaststroke in March 2023 earned her a place at the World Championships in Manchester in July 2023 but before she travelled her 200m IM PB was considered an African SM8 (long course) record. So was her 50m breast time for the SB8 class, plus the 100m and 50m freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly times in the S8 class.

In Manchester, she lowered her times in the 200m IM (3:06.21), 100m fly (1:32.12), and in the 100m breast (1:29.32 in the heats although she later clocked 1:29.59 in the finals). She thereby hit the minimum entry times for the 2024 Paris Paralympics in all three events.

She put herself in competition mode for 2024 that March at yet another World Series in Lignano by competing in eight races and lowering five African records (ARs) and earning a silver medal from the youth final of the 50m freestyle event.

The SB8 swimmer entered the freestyle with 33.47 seconds as entry time then lowered it to 33.43. She also had ARs in the 100m free (1:18.27), 50m breaststroke (40.93), 50m butterfly (37.12), and 100m butterfly (1:29.75).

Her times in the 100m fly and breaststroke (1:29.80), plus the 50m freestyle further reconfirmed her place in Paris.

She also tried out the 200m breaststroke (3:19.64) and it was the last time she competed in the 200m IM (3:07.80).

Paris was Kukundakwe's second Paralympics but it was peculiar because it was the first in the S8 class. She clocked 1:30.08 in her usual SB8 100m breaststroke then lowered her ARs in the new S8 50m freestyle (33.12) and 100m butterfly (1:25.29).

Team growth

2025 started with Kukundakwe competing at the World Series in Indianapolis, USA. This time she was not alone. She was joined by S9 swimmers in 12 year old Condoleezza Thembo Nakazibwe, who is pursuing similar footsteps, and Enock Ssekitende, 18 thereby creating a team for the first time.

Para-swimmer Kukundakwe addressing the audience before the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony at the French residence in Nakasero.

In the 100m freestyle, Kukundakwe managed a 1:12.40 African record in the 100m freestyle heats then 1:12.87 in the finals to win youth bronze. She also did 1:32.18 in the 100m breast heats then a 1:28.98 in the finals to bag youth silver.

In the 50m free she clocked a 32.83 continental record then lowered it further to 32.58 in the finals to win youth gold.

In the 100m fly she managed 1:29.63 AR in the heats and 1:30.37 in the finals.

Now at her third World Championships in her second trip to Singapore, Kukundakwe, who travelled with Nakazibwe, hopes to make even more finals but she is also excited about having company.

"I love to see the team grow all the time. We had great experiences with Condoleezza and Enock in the USA. I hope I never have to go alone, again, anymore."

At a glance

Name: Husnah Kukundakwe

Date of birth: March 25, 2007

Sport: Para swimming

Club: Gators

Coach: Muzafaru Muwanguzi

Major events: Paralympics: Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

World Championships: Singapore 2025, Manchester 2023, and London 2019.

Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham

Islamic Solidarity Games 2022 in Konya