Kukundakwe to turn pressure into motivation

Husnah Kukundakwe is due in Manchester, England on Friday for the July 31 to August 6 World Para Swimming Championships.

It will be her second World Championships having debuted at the London edition in 2019 but the concentration for her will be on qualifying directly for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France like she did with Tokyo 2020.

“My main event is the 100m breaststroke and once I qualify in that then maybe, I can add on more events,” Kukundakwe told Daily Monitor during the Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) Nationals earlier this month.

She who was was born without a lower right hand while the left hand has three complete fingers has since 2018 competed in the S9 class, where some of her colleagues had a physical advantage. But she was reclassified to S8 at the World Series in Sheffield in March this year.

Within reach

Their minimum qualification standard (MQS) for 100m breast is one minute, 28 seconds and 79 microseconds (1:28.79) which is less than a second better than her 1:29.66 personal best (PB).

The swimmer believes it is an achievable goal but she is also within the Minimum Entry Time (MET) that is 1:31.61.

She will also compete in the 100m butterfly, where her personal best is 1:36.80, and the 200m individual medley, where her 3:12.91 from Sheffield was one of the times that earned her a ticket to Manchester.

Kukundakwe is not far off the MET times for 100m fly (1:34.00) and 200m IM (3:12.83). She rightly wants to keep her standard of qualifying on merit but she was in May also recognized as a multi African record holder in her various events.

“Of course there is added pressure because of the records but I can turn that into motivation to do better,” she said.

At a glance

Name: Husnah Kukundakwe

Date of birth: March 25, 2007

Club: Gators

Major events: Paralympics 2020, World Para-swimming Championships, World Series, 2022

Commonwealth Games, 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games

Events at Worlds: 100m breaststroke (1:29.66), 100m butterfly (1:36.80),