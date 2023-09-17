Kunihira, Kato re-establish prowess in Pursuit League

As the third edition of the Pursuit League continues to sail away, Colts’ dominance in the recent weeks looks set to grow.

The challenge is that none of their rivals seem to have the consistency to challenge the table toppers who have 72 points from 20 matches.

Talons and Jets seem resigned to their mid-table reality while Flames cannot seem to push Astros out of the way regularly. Astros, on the other hand, are 26 points behind and will need a miracle of spectacular proportions, even in current form, to move up the table.

To keep the interest up, the league has increased the reward with a new head to head event. Here, swimmers from rival teams that feel can take on each other face off. The reward is 10 scores for winning the match up and 20 extra if one manages a personal best (PB) in this match.

Ethan Kunihira took on Adam Katumba and Shawn Kimbowa in the first 50m freestyle last Friday at British School of Kampala (BSK), Muyenga. Kunihira has for long been a consistent top performer but Jets’ Katumba has established himself as a good backstroker while Astros’ Kimbowa is a highly regarded starlet.

However, Kunihira put the two boys back in their place with a PB that earned Colts an extra 30 scores.

Elijah Wamala saved Jets some of the blushes by also beating Colts’ Adriel Lumu to the finish in their match but none of them got anywhere close to their PB. After that, in what was the most anticipated head to head race of the day, Chriton Kato beat Colts’ Ethan Kalungi by almost a body’s length to earn Astros an extra 10 scores.