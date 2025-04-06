Kyambogo Run chooses conservation

The Kyambogo Ultra Challenge Run is slated for May 3, 2025 at the Kyambogo University Sports Grounds, with focus on fostering a culture of health and wellness among Ugandans.

The event will offer participants three choices of runs to choose from, with some even taking up the challenging 50km run.

An ultra run is a footrace longer than the traditional marathon distance of 42.195km.

Other competitors will run the 25km distance while casual runners will have the option of doing the 10km.

And for a second year running, KCB Bank will support the run, injecting in Shs36m to help with the organization of the event.

Speaking at the announcement, Sheila Awori, Ag. Head of Marketing and Communications emphasized the significance of the event.

“Our passion for supporting sports in the country is one of the ways we strive to live up to our brand promise; ‘For People For Better’,” she said.

She added: “’I am reminded of the profound impact that events like the Kyambogo Ultra Challenge Run have on our community. Running is not just a form of exercise; it is a way to challenge oneself, to push beyond limits, and to adopt a sense of camaraderie among participants.”

For years, KCB Bank has been a strong supporter of various sports initiatives in Uganda, including rugby, Volleyball, golf, and motorsports.

“We are glad that the Kyambogo Ultra Challenge run is garnering momentum. We started causally and this year, we have a target of 800 runners. We urge all the runners to come and register to be part” Julius Nkuraija, one of the race officials, revealed.

Every finisher of the race will receive a fruit tree seedling, symbolizing KCB’s commitment to environmental conservation and a healthier future.

Awori revealed that by planting trees, participants will not only celebrate their achievement but also contribute to greener communities and a more sustainable planet.





Kyambogo Ultra Challenge Run

Date: May 3, 2025

Kit fees: Shs50,000