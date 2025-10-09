Kyambogo VC assures new AUUS president of full support

Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor Prof. Eli Katunguka Rwakishaya has pledged full institutional support to newly elected Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS) president George Wagoogo as the university prepares to bid to host the 2027 AUUS Games.

Wagoogo, a senior sports tutor and associate professor at Kyambogo University, was recently elected as the fifth AUUS president, marking a major milestone in his long service to university sports. He previously served on the AUUS Executive Committee for four years.

On Monday, the Kyambogo University community held a special ceremony to officially receive Wagoogo. The event was attended by top administrators, including Bridget Mugume, the Dean of Students, who pledged close collaboration with AUUS to promote sports and healthy lifestyles in universities.

“The Dean of Students’ Office looks forward to working closely with AUUS to promote sports development and a healthy lifestyle. We are in this together, and I believe in our collective strength, knowledge and skills for service to our country,” Mugume said.

In his acceptance remarks, Wagoogo expressed gratitude to Kyambogo University for the support throughout his election and pledged to leverage the institution’s strategic location, facilities and expertise to advance university sports nationally.

“I am deeply honoured to stand before you today, humbled by the trust placed in me as AUUS president. Kyambogo University will play a pivotal role in hosting most of the Association’s activities. Together, we shall nurture talent, lobby for more sports infrastructure, and enhance opportunities for our student-athletes at all levels,” Wagoogo said.

Wagoogo also led a moment of silence in honour of members of the Muni University delegation who perished in a road accident while returning from the AUUS elections.

Institutional backing

Prof. Katunguka, himself a former sportsman, congratulated Wagoogo and assured him of the university’s full backing as he assumes leadership of the umbrella body for university sports.

“Your role is to promote sports in all universities in the country, not only Kyambogo. But when you come from here, I think the big things will start here,” Prof. Katunguka said.

“Sports is not cheap. You will need to mobilise resources, buy equipment and engage partners. But I can assure you of our support and that of the government, which has shown commitment to improving sports at all levels.”

Prof. Katunguka shared personal reflections on how sports shaped his life during his days at Makerere University, noting that active involvement in games such as basketball, table tennis and lawn tennis kept him disciplined and healthy. He encouraged Wagoogo to instill a similar spirit among students and staff to build a vibrant sports culture.

“Whenever I get time, I still exercise. Sports keeps you alert, fit and disciplined. We hope you can get that spirit of sports into our students. We are lucky that Kyambogo has a department of sports — use it to expand your empire,” he said.

Eyes on 2027 AUUS Games

The Vice Chancellor’s assurance comes at a crucial time as Kyambogo University prepares to bid for the rights to host the AUUS Games in 2027. The Games bring together thousands of student-athletes from universities across Uganda to compete in multiple disciplines.