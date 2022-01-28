LA Dodgers sign Ugandan duo for MLB action

Ben Serunkuma and Umar Male will become the first Ugandans to play in the Major League Baseball (MLB) after the Los Angeles Dodgers announced the duo as international signees on Friday.

The duo will become the first Ugandans to play professionally for an MLB organisation. In addition, the Dodgers are also sending Joshua Muwanguzi, a defensive specialist, to coach at the team camp in the Dominican Republic for the 2022 season.

Male and Serunkuma will join other players from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Curacao, Nicaragua, Aruba, Spain and Russia. They will compete to get promoted through six levels of Minor League Baseball with the goals of playing in the Major League Baseball.

"It is an exciting day for us as managers of the sport," Felix Okuye, the president of the Uganda Baseball and Softball Association (UBSA), said during the ceremony to flag-off the duo at the Copper Chimney Restaurant in Lugogo on Friday.

The high profile event was attended by the commissioner for physical planning and sports Rev Canon Duncans Mugumya, National Council of Sports general secretary Patrick Ogwel, Allen VR Secondary School in Nakirebe co-founder Richard Stanley and parents of the players.

Historical

The LA Dodgers have a long history with Black players having given the legendary Jackie Robinson a chance to become the first African American to play in the Major League Baseball on April 15, 1947.

By breaking the colour barrier, the Dodgers has remained the preferred destination for black American players for decades, yet none has been from Uganda.

Having partnered with the Allen VR Stanley Secondary School of Math and Science for the Athletically Talented in Nakirebe, Mpigi, the Dodgers introduced baseball to children in Uganda keeping them invested in the game through their teenage years, and delivering the training and exposure necessary to play college and professional baseball.

The players have been exposed to the Little League Series experience and just recently, Isaac Odongo secured a scholarship at the University of St Thomas in Houston, Texas.

Whereas Odongo is designated to impress professional scouts, Serunkuma and Male will start their career in the Dominican Republic. The two players and coach Muwanguzi will be based at the Campo Las Palmas, the Dodgers' player development facility in the Dominican Republic which operates with an emphasis on education.

The academy taps into the Caribbean society to the game of baseball.

Joe Harrington, a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers team that won the 2020 World Series, the team's first championship since 1988, is now a director based in Africa.

Harrington says that hard work will see the duo succeed.

"The requirements are having the work ethic, discipline and passion for the game. That is what is required to reach their potential because it takes time," he said.

They got it

Meddie Ssemakula, the director youth development for the LA Dodgers in Uganda is one of the coaches that have guided the players to reach baseball's pinnacle. He is

Male is one of the national team players in the just concluded All-stars and took part in the Mt Elgon Championship Series against Kenya. He was part of the Elite camp that travelled to South Africa in 2015 and has been one of the outstanding players.

His counterpart Serunkuma has walked a similar path and they both featured in the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers in South Africa.

"I believe it is going to be an opening to the padlock that has kept us in the shadows for a long time. To the other kids, they will know that hard work pays," Ssemakula says, adding that "I can give them all the credit for making the major league."