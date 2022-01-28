LA Dodgers sign Ugandan duo for MLB action

The US-bound trio of Male, Muwanguzi and Serunkuma pose with the flag at Lugogo on Friday. PHOTO/ GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

The duo will become the first Ugandans to play professionally for an MLB organisation

Ben Serunkuma and Umar Male will become the first Ugandans to play in the Major League Baseball (MLB) after the Los Angeles Dodgers announced the duo as international signees on Friday.

