Ladies pool captain Nganda willing to cue on 'table of men'

Pool was her secret for quite long until she was invited to the national team, the Pool Cranes. The tension in her family eased as she began an ascent on a journey that has seen the mother of two being named the Lady Captain.

Amina Faith Nganda, a Born Again Christian raised from a Muslim family, is now dreaming big to change the narrative of women in sport. The two-time league winner, who is also the new women representative on the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) executive, talks of a triumphant journey through travesty.

When did you start playing pool?

The first time I came to understand that pool is a competitive game was in 2017 when I played in the league. My first tournament was a tournament in Lusaka in mid-2017.

What inspired you?

I had been playing pool before joining the league in local pubs and bars. By the time I was staying in Nsambya, there was some table we used to play from and a lady called Winnie Tushabe (Pool Queen 2009) from Nateete was impressed with me and told me about the league. But after bringing me into the sport, she played for about one year and quit. I joined Lumas Inn and met many women players and that grew my interest because in Nsambya I was the only women. But I played for Slow Boat and when it dissolved I joined Indigo in 2018. That was my first full season in the league.

Who taught you how to play pool?

My start was a little funny. During that time, I used to hang out with friends in bars. But whenever we could go in bars with pool tables, I would sit nearby to watch. I took a lot of time fearing to step on the table but loved to watch players. The love was so intense that I downloaded pool games on my phone and would spend hours playing. When I started, I had an idea of what to do and actually no one taught me.

As a girl from a Muslim family, how did your family perceive it?

At first my parents did not know that I was going to bars. They had no idea that I was playing pool but sometimes I would hang out with my younger brother. He’s the only one who knew that I was playing pool. When they got wind of that, my father, did not mention it. You know I am his darling. Luckily, when I joined, in 2019 I was invited to the national team and went to South Africa.

Everything changed in an instant. I started appearing in the news and I would tell my dad to watch me whenever I was going to be on TV. My mother was hard on me saying pool was not a game fit for girls. You can forgive her for that perception because where she stays in Kayunga, there is a pool table nearby and the calibre of people she watches disgraces her. But when I was invited to the national team, she saw the difference. They are now very happy for me because I reached this level by playing pool. Even when we have a league game, they proudly watch me play.

What have you won out of pool?

I only have team accolades. The first is the national league with Upper Volta in 2019/20 and also won the other title with Mukono Giants in 2023. Individually, I have played non PAU-sanctioned finals but in 2019 when we went to South Africa, I finished third and that is my highest ranking in the pool circles.

Talking about women in pool, what challenges do you face?

The biggest challenge women in pool face is funding. Most of the managers prefer men’s teams to ladies. This is the reason we have even very few women teams in the league. [Last season, five teams played in the league and two dropped out along the way]. The reason is that women who were in those particular teams were not being funded. Yet most of the players have big family and work responsibilities. It hurts to lose even the small you have to facilitate yourself to attend a league game. This is a big burden that forces many women to drop out. This is something that I think needs to change such that women get more involved.

There are not so many young players coming through ranks. In terms of attracting new players, what is limiting you?

Pool as a sport is still being affected by the public image it has. Many people see it as a men’s sport mainly because of the fact that it is mainly played in bar settings. This keeps the numbers of young women joining very low. We now need to profile the few individuals who are interested.

When Fauzah Namuganza resigned from the Excom for what she called lack of support and exploitation of women in pool, you were appointed the women representative, what plans do you have?

First, this I cannot handle alone. It is going to be collective responsibility if we are going to get back women on board. It requires every pool lover to motivate as many interested women as possible. Pool does not end in the bar. People can go places because of pool. Many young women don’t have that information, so creating awareness is everyone’s role.

What image do you want to see women pool have under your term?

First of all, I would love to see ladies earning out of pool professionally. More women should be able to take pool more seriously. I want to see a position when pool can pay someone’s rent and all other bills.

The person you succeeded complained about manipulation of the women players, is this something that maybe affects the recruitment of new players?

I wouldn’t say it is the limiting factor but it creates a bad image for the sport. Then the parents that would allow their children to join start seeing the sport in a bad light. To some extent it is limiting the number of people joining. As the Lady Captain, I would advocate for respect of all ladies in this sport. Our men should know that not that every lady who plays pool is careless or irresponsible. That kind of mentality in this society must change.

Pool events go very late into the night. Most of them end after midnight. Most parents or husbands may not be comfortable letting their girls stay out for that long. How do you think this can be handled better?

The option I see is for PAU to takes control of these individually-organised events. Events ending late is a very big concern to the players’ safety both men and women. I personally skip some tournaments because they end very late. The challenge we have is that pool is played in bars and bar owners want to keep people around longer. If we want to change the image of the sport, tournaments must end in time. PAU should set guidelines for tournament organisers. Let us not wait for someone to be murdered at night to prove that ending tournaments very late is wrong.

Who is Amina?

My name is Amina Faith Nganda, aged 34 years old, a mother of one. I was born in a Muslim family but I am now a Born Again Christian. I am a businesswomen dealing in chicken farming. I am an accountant by profession having graduated from Nakawa Institute of Technology with two diplomas in accounting and business management. I used to attend evening lectures while working at Nice House of Plastics.

What did you dream of becoming while you were young?

I have always loved real estates. Of course when I was young I wanted to be a doctor and I almost got there because I performed well in A-Level where I offered sciences. I did Biology, Chemistry and Food and Nutrition. I was keen on studying nursing unfortunately; my parents could not afford tuition to take me for the course I wanted. After Senior Six I found a job at Nice House of Plastics as a machine operator. I was then promoted to manage stores and my salary increased. But I was this young person who did not have responsibilities and got a lot of money and decided to go back to school. After graduation, I resigned to become a Human Resource Manager at Royal Sports Betting. I then bought my first piece of land in Kitintale. I am now concentrating on family and pool.

If there is one thing you would like to see changing in pool, what would it be?

Women recognition. The women in pool are undermined. Even the people within the sport take us as being weak. Women pool is not given a priority at all. Even the media coverage is bent towards men. That mentality is what I want to see changing.

In brief

Who is Nganda?

Age: 34 years old

Work: Businesswoman

Profession: Accountant

Education: Luzira C/U, St Kizito SS Bugoloobi and Nakawa Institute of Technology (Dip. Accounting & Dip. Business Management)

Role: Lady pool captain

Honours: Two-time league champion (2019 & 2023).

Ranking: Seed 15

Top ranked pool players in Uganda

1. Rashida Mutesi – Mukono (46.9)

2. Lukia Nayiga – Mukono (41.83)

3. Victoria Namuyanja – Scrap Buyers (34.19)

4. Sheila Ankah – Scrap Buyers (28.67)

5. Zaimat Nabafu - Upper Volta (28.23)

6. Ritah Nimusiima – Scrap Buyers (27.21)

7. Lydia Ayebazibwe – Mukono (15.81)

8. Michelle Nandawula – Scrap Buyers (15.0)

9. Janat Naku – Sinkers (14.61)

10. Jacent Kajubi – Upper Volta (12.48)

15. Amina Faith Nganda – Mukono (9.11)