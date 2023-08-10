Lakony: UVF open to rebuilding national team players, coaches

As the women’s national volley team prepares for the August 14-25 Africa Championships in Yaounde, Cameroon, coach Tonny Lakony is warning that overall, the governing federation is open to making more changes.

Uganda’s roadmap to Cameroon started with the announcement of a provisional 21-man squad in February with only Eunice Amuron, Joan Tushemereirwe, Habiba Namala and Doreen Akiteng as the returnees from the team that last represented Uganda at the Zone V All Africa Games Qualifiers in 2019.

The former three are in the final 12 that reeks of a national team trying to take new direction.

“There are about three or four more players from the Seroma (Christian High School) team that we could have closed our eyes and taken to Cameroon,” Lakony told Daily Monitor over the weekend – during the NSSF KAVC International, where the high school team made the semi-finals before falling to finalists Ndejje University.

“But some do not have National IDs so they cannot have passports soon enough. We want to develop a new national team of willing and committed players.

"We also have a challenge with some clubs that do not want to release players to the national team,” added Lakony, who will be deputized by Mariam Nakamanya who has played for Espoir, Nkumba and KCCA. Lakony's latter statement is probably why players like Diana Asiimwe, Doreen Akiteng and Comfort Twesime of Sport-S are not part of the final 12.

Technical capacity

Meanwhile in a change that has got people continuing to talk since it was announced last month, Shilla Omuriwe, who led the men’s national team to a commendable fifth place finish at their continental championship in 2021 in Rwanda, will not lead the team at the 2023 edition in Egypt.

OBB coach Protus Soita will have the honours to lead the national team in the late August tournament.

“Going forward, we are going to make coaching changes at every championship we get to participate in.

Our aim is to create enough technical capacity for the future,” Lakony, who doubles as the federation’s vice president technical, said. He was perhaps, suggesting without letting enough out of the bag that UVF see this as a transitional period for the national teams.

“By 2025, we should be having very active youth and senior teams. What we do not have is enough coaching experience to take care of them.

Also around that time, we shall have a new leadership. It is our responsibility now that we create enough coaches for them to choose from for those teams,” he added.

AFRICA WOMEN CHAMPIONSHIPS